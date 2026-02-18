Captive Resources Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Support Continued Growth

Leadership updates position the organization for long-term success and strategic alignment

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captive Resources, LLC, a leading consultant to group captive insurance companies headquartered in Itasca, IL, today announced a series of executive leadership updates designed to further strengthen the organization’s long-term growth, alignment, and sustainability.As part of these updates, Mike Foley has been named Vice Chairman. Foley previously served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and President and will continue to play an active role in shaping Captive Resources’ strategic direction and supporting the company’s senior leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.John Pontin has been appointed President. Pontin previously served as Chief Growth Officer, where he led the expansion of Captive Resources’ Property & Casualty and Health Solutions businesses, strengthened broker partnerships, and helped advance the firm’s growth strategy across multiple markets.Captive Resources also announced two additions to its Executive Committee (ExCo). Steven Gransbury, President of Health Solutions, and Mark Knipfer, Chief Strategy Officer, have joined the ExCo, reflecting the firm’s continued focus on leadership depth, strategic clarity, and enterprise-wide collaboration.The Captive Resources’ ExCo now consists of:• Nicholas Hentges, Chief Executive Officer• Mike Foley, Vice Chairman• John Pontin, President• Donna Dreuth, Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer• JP Boulus, Chief Executive Officer, Property & Casualty• Steven Gransbury, President, Health Solutions• Mark Knipfer, Chief Strategy Officer“These leadership changes reflect our continued focus on the long-term growth and sustainability of Captive Resources,” said CEO Nick Hentges. “As our organization evolves, it’s critical that our leadership structure evolves with it — ensuring we are positioned to serve our clients, brokers, and partners at the highest level for years to come.”“I’m excited to continue working alongside this leadership team as we further invest in our people, strengthen our client relationships, and support the continued growth of both our Property & Casualty and Health Solutions businesses,” commented Pontin on his transition to President.These updates underscore Captive Resources’ commitment to thoughtful leadership evolution and strategic planning as the company continues to grow and adapt in an increasingly dynamic captive insurance landscape.About Captive ResourcesFor four decades, Captive Resources has provided mid-market companies the opportunity to become insurance company owners rather than insurance buyers while lowering their total cost of risk. We do this through the creation, development, and oversight of member-owned group captive insurance companies. We currently advise 52 Casualty and Medical Stop Loss group captives comprising 7,700 member-companies and $5.7 billion in annual premium. We provide a wide range of support, including claims advocacy, operational oversight, risk management, financial services, regulatory compliance, investment services, and more.For more information, visit www.captiveresources.com

