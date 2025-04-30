Captive Resources Launches 'Captivating Health Insights' Podcast to Equip Employers with Innovative Healthcare Solutions

A new podcast from Captive Resources shares expert insights and practical strategies to help employers control healthcare costs and improve workforce well-being

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captive Resources’ Health Solutions business unit is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, "Captivating Health Insights,” which will focus on strategies for a healthier workforce and bottom line. This dynamic series launches on May 6 and is designed to provide captive member-owners, brokers, consultants, and industry stakeholders with expert advice on managing healthcare costs and optimizing population health management. The official trailer is live—click here to listen and preview what’s coming.Hosted by Maddison Bezdicek, Vice President of Health Solutions’ Strategic Vendor Services at Captive Resources, the podcast will bring together thought leaders and industry experts to discuss innovative approaches to reducing healthcare costs and improving employee well-being. Each episode will focus on practical insights, equipping listeners with actionable strategies and real-world solutions for navigating the challenges of today’s healthcare landscape.“With healthcare costs continuing to rise, employers must have access to strategies that truly make an impact,” said Steve Gransbury, President of Health Solutions at Captive Resources. “This podcast will provide the knowledge and insights our captive members and partners need to navigate today’s complex healthcare landscape.”Season one will feature a hybrid release of 10 episodes, covering topics such as the future of self-funded healthcare plans, the evolution of telemedicine into digital medical practice, navigating GLP-1 trends, and expert guidance on optimizing Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) partnerships."Captivating Health Insights" will be available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple, and YouTube, and directly on captiveresources.com/insights/podcast.To stay up-to-date on new episodes and industry insights, subscribe to Captive Resources’ updates, follow Captive Resources on LinkedIn, and tune in to the podcast on your preferred streaming platform.About Captive Resources:For four decades, Captive Resources has provided mid-market companies the opportunity to become insurance company owners rather than insurance buyers while lowering their total cost of risk. We do this through the creation, development, and oversight of member-owned group captive insurance companies. We currently advise 50+ casualty and medical stop loss group captives comprising more than 7,000 member-companies and $5 billion in annual premium. We provide a wide range of support, including claims advocacy, operational oversight, risk management, financial services, regulatory compliance, investment services, and more.For more information, visit www.captiveresources.com

Captivating Health Insights Trailer

