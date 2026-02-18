Hoffman Exploration Technologies and CC Explorations Are Changing Mining Forever

Hunter and Jack Hoffman join forces with CC Explorations

SANDY , OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunter and Jack Hoffman, founders of Hoffman Exploration Technologies and stars of Discovery Channel's Gold Rush, are partnering with CC Explorations to revolutionize how gold and other minerals are discovered.

– Hoffman Exploration Technologies has joined forces with CC Explorations, combining decades of boots-on-the-ground expertise with CC’s cutting-edge AMRT satellite technology. This partnership is set to redefine mineral exploration by identifying high-value targets faster, smarter, and with minimal environmental impact.

"Right now, we're changing the mining and energy industry forever," said Hunter Hoffman, co-founder of Hoffman Exploration Technologies. "With CC’s AMRT technology, we’re revolutionizing the game. This isn’t just mining — this is seeing the unseen, and it changes everything."

CC Explorations’ proprietary AMRT (Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography) satellites detect minerals beneath the Earth’s surface with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By combining these insights with Hoffman Exploration Technologies’ field expertise, the team can pinpoint high-potential sites without costly, disruptive surveys.

"Partnering with the Hoffmans brings together real-world experience and advanced satellite technology," said John Casey, CEO of CC Explorations. "Together, we’re creating a faster, smarter, and more responsible approach to mineral discovery."

About Hoffman Exploration Technologies

Founded by Hunter and Jack Hoffman (stars of Gold Rush), Hoffman Exploration Technologies combines decades of field experience with innovative exploration practices. The company focuses on finding and responsibly developing mineral opportunities, integrating modern technologies to set a new standard in mining efficiency and sustainability.

About CC Explorations

CC Explorations has 20+ years of expertise in satellite-based mineral exploration using AMRT technology. Their satellites detect minerals with up to 93% accuracy and zero environmental impact, drastically reducing costs and timelines. Featured on the History Channel’s Lost Gold of World War II, CC’s technology allows for remote analysis of minerals, hydrocarbons, water, and historical sites worldwide.

AMRT Demo video for Hoffman Exploration Technologies

