Tiebele Mining SARL’s Satellite Base AMRT Proof of Concept Delivers Exceptional Results

We are extremely please with our blind verification test of our AMRT Survey. We highly recommend CC Explorations' AMRT Services.” — Mr. Mouni Anouga, Founder of Tiebele Mining SARL

OUAGADOUGOU , SAHEL REGION, BURKINA FASO, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiebele Mining SARL, a company known for its reputable mining expertise has now received their results from CC Explorations blind AMRT Surveys on their claim in Burkina Faso.

"At our Burkina Fassa site, we had previously allocated substantial resources toward defining polymetallic gold deposits, completing over 2,500 boreholes across more than a year's time. While thorough, this traditional exploration methodology proved both expensive and inefficient. By contrast, CC Explorations surveyed the identical territory in just three weeks using their AMRT technology. Our Professional Geologist and Professional Engineer, Dr. Barras, performed a comprehensive comparative analysis between both datasets and confirmed that CC Explorations' AMRT survey results achieved nearly 98% accuracy when benchmarked against our extensive drilling data."

Dr. Barras further noted, "What we found particularly striking was that areas prioritized for drilling based on our seismic and gravity surveys—which had identified a rift zone similar to productive sites at neighboring mining operations—ultimately yielded no significant findings despite being our initial preferred locations. Upon examination of the CC Explorations AMRT survey, these same areas were correctly identified as containing no gold deposits. Had we possessed this intelligence initially, Aumundiwe could have avoided the considerable expense of drilling 358 boreholes to depths of 300 meters."

The company highly values CC Explorations' contributions and has formally introduced them to the Ministry of Minerals in Burkina Fassa. Aumundi BV is currently in discussions with the Ministry regarding an additional concession survey agreement.

Tiebele Mining SARL is a mining company that holds both a semi-canalisedmechanised mining permit and an Autorisation d'Exploitation Artisanale (AEA) for the Kollo Sud area, located south of Tie'be'le' in the Kollo village region.

Tiebele Mining SARL is a mining company that holds both a semi-mechanized mining permit and an Autorisation d'Exploitation Artisanale (AEA) for the Kollo Sud area, located south of Tie'be'le' in the Kollo village region.

Tiebele Mining SARL is focused on developing gold mining operations in Kollo Sud, leveraging the preliminary reports from ANMERCOSA and Vital Metals Limited before the permits were taken over by Tiebele Mining .

Vital Metals Limited (VTMXF) is a publicly traded mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. It specializes in mineral exploration, rare earth elements, gold, and technology metals.

ANMERCOSA is a group of companies involved in mining and mineral exploration including ANMERCOSA Sales Ltd, ANMERCOSA Finance Limited, and ANMERCOSA Mining Supplies, with operations and registrations in the UK, Canada, South Africa, and Congo (DRC).





