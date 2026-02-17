ADOT starts work on Loop 303 project near I-17 this weekend

PHOENIX – Work is set to gear up this weekend (Feb. 21-22) on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s project to add travel lanes and other improvements along Loop 303 between Interstate 17 and 51st Avenue in north Phoenix.

The $129 million project includes construction of direct freeway-to-freeway ramps connecting I-17 and Loop 303.

It is the first Phoenix-area freeway project to be funded under the Maricopa Association of Governments’ (MAG) Proposition 479 regional transportation plan approved by county voters in 2024. Funding sources include a half-cent sales tax for regional transportation projects.

The following restrictions are scheduled this weekend as crews set barrier walls and prepare to start constructing foundations for bridge and ramp structures at the I-17/Loop 303 interchange:

I-17 narrowed to two or three lanes in either direction in areas between Dixileta Drive and Dove Valley Road from 2 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 21) to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22).

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Dove Valley Road and southbound off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 21).

Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed from 1 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 22).

Detour routes, including some using the Dove Valley Road interchange and along 43rd Avenue, will be in place during the on- and off-ramp closures. Schedules are subject to adjustment as the weekend work progresses.

ADOT is partnering on the Loop 303 improvement project with MAG, which manages the regional transportation plan, including the funding and scheduling of Valley freeway projects.

For more information about the Loop 303 project between I-17 and 51st Avenue visit azdot.gov/L303LakePleasantI-17.