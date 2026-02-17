Governor, First Partner statement on passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader:

“Jen and I mourn the loss of one of America’s greatest civil rights champions, Reverend Jesse Jackson. His footprints are found in every civil rights movement in modern history, both as a leader and as a supporter, lending his strength and his spirit to communities around the country. Here in California, he stood with farmworkers in the fields of the Central Valley, walked the streets of Los Angeles and Oakland calling for racial and economic justice, and visited campuses throughout the state, empowering a new generation of voters and activists.

“Rev. Jackson’s legacy is one of fellowship, reminding us that we must ‘turn to each other, not on each other.’ He challenged all of us to live up to the promise of equality and justice for all, not just the privileged few. So today, we grieve his loss – and tomorrow we honor the Reverend by picking up his mantle, by keeping hope alive, and fighting for the world he dreamed of.”