Climbers in Distress on Mt. Webster

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

February 15, 2026

Harts Location, NH– On Sunday, February 15, 2026, shortly before 8:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of three brothers who had climbed to the Mt. Webster ridge and were having difficulty descending the trail. At the time of the call, they were approximately 2.5 miles from the nearest trailhead. The climbers were Jonas Kaare-Rasmussen, 27, of Falmouth, MA, Jakob Kaare-Rasmussen, 25, of Davis, CA, and Jonatan Kaare-Rasmussen, 21, of Santa Fe, NM.

There was intermittent cell service on top of the ridge, and after rescuers spoke with the trio, they decided to continue moving on their own. They also had a Garmin Inreach, but attempts to track their progress or contact them after the initial call failed.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m., knowing that the group faced difficult trail conditions and falling temperatures, Conservation Officers and members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Unbeknownst to rescuers, the brothers had friends who were also climbing at other areas in Crawford Notch. They had seen the brothers’ headlamps high on the ridge and hiked in to meet them. They all hiked out together and were met by a Conservation Officer at the trailhead shortly after 10:30 p.m.

All the members of the group were well equipped, and the decision that the brothers’ friends made to go up to meet them greatly assisted in their successful and timely descent.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.