Maryland State Trooper Saves Choking Infant In Cecil County

February 17, 2026

(ELKTON, MD) – A Maryland State Trooper is being credited with saving the life of a choking infant in Cecil County on Saturday after a routine traffic stop quickly turned into an emergency.

Around 9:44 a.m. on February 14, Trooper First Class Nicholas Warren, a seven-year veteran of the Department and assigned to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack, was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Walnut Drive in Elkton, Maryland. After making contact with the driver on the stop, Trooper First Class Warren was walking back to his marked patrol vehicle when another vehicle pulled up alongside his. The driver inside the vehicle then called out, “We need help. My baby is choking.”

Without hesitation, Trooper First Class Warren immediately called for emergency medical services personnel and removed the infant from the vehicle to perform life-saving first aid. In accordance with his training, he administered back blows for a few moments and removed the blockage. The baby then began breathing again.

Emergency medical services personnel responded shortly after to evaluate the infant. The swift actions, training, and composure demonstrated by Trooper First Class Warren are credited with preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

###

