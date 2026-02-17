Vain Introduces Organic Ugandan Vanilla Extracted in Organic Vodka

Vain Foods Vanilla has launched its organic version.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vain Foods , the premium vanilla extract brand known for its exacting standards and spirit-forward approach to single-origin sourcing, introduces Organic Ugandan Vanilla Extracted in Organic Vodka — a certified organic addition that raises the bar for flavor, transparency, and craft.Made with premium organic Ugandan vanilla beans and extracted in organic vodka, the new extract delivers a creamy, full-bodied vanilla profile without additives, dilution, or shortcuts. Each bottle of Organic Ugandan Vanilla Extracted in Organic Vodka contains a whole vanilla bean. This allows the flavor to continue developing over time. The result is a progressively richer, more complex extract that remains true to Vain ’s commitment to authenticity.Ugandan vanilla is prized for its creamy, sweet profile with earthy undertones and subtle notes of milk chocolate and dried fruit, making it especially versatile across both everyday baking and elevated dessert applications. The bright, smooth, neutral character of organic vodka allows the vanilla’s natural complexity to take center stage without interference.“We created this extract for those who value both exceptional flavor and the integrity of every ingredient in their baking,” said Kate Banks, Founder of Vain Foods. “Organic vanilla isn’t about being trendy, it’s about trust. When you’re using vanilla in everyday recipes, you want to know it’s clean, full-strength, and made without shortcuts.”As consumers increasingly prioritize ingredient transparency and origin, Vain’s new organic, single-origin approach underscores a simple belief — when ingredients are thoughtfully sourced and minimally processed, flavor speaks for itself.The Organic Ugandan Vanilla Extracted in Organic Vodka is ideal for a wide range of culinary applications—from classic cookies and cakes to custards, chocolate mousse, whipped cream, and beyond.Organic Ugandan Vanilla is available on VainFoods.com and select U.S. retailers. Vain Foods is also on Share-a-Sale for all e-commerce needs.##About Vain FoodsSince its inception, Vain has expanded its product line to more than a dozen delicious variations on vanilla. By combining high-quality spirits and the best vanilla beans available, Vain vanilla offers distinctive flavor combinations and its mission is to provide exceptional extracts for some of the nation's pickiest cooks, bakers, and bartenders.

