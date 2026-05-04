Kuhn Rikon’s HOTPAN® and Durotherm Pro Bring 100 Years of Family Craftsmanship to Mother’s Day

The HOTPAN from Kuhn Rikon

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, Mother’s Day rolls around and the same gifts show up: Flowers, candles, maybe even a brunch reservation. And while those are thoughtful, they do not exactly make life easier the next day.This year, Kuhn Rikon is inviting shoppers to consider something different: a Mother’s Day gift designed for how people actually live.For moms balancing work, family, meals, schedules, and everything in between, the right kitchen tool can do more than look beautiful. It can save time, reduce effort, and make everyday cooking feel a little more manageable. That is where Kuhn Rikon’s Swiss made cookware shines.At the center of the Mother’s Day conversation is HOTPAN, Kuhn Rikon’s innovative two part cooking system designed to make home cooking easier, more flexible, and more forgiving. HOTPANpairs a high performance stainless steel pot with an insulated serving bowl, creating a smarter way to cook with retained heat.Home cooks start on the stovetop by searing, sautéing, steaming, or simmering ingredients. Then, instead of continuing to cook over direct heat, the pot is transferred into the insulated outer bowl. From there, HOTPANgently finishes the cooking process using retained heat. No constant stirring, no second guessing, and no need to hover over the stove.The real magic of HOTPANis not just how it cooks. It is how it fits into a busy day.Meals can continue cooking while Mom helps with homework, takes a call, finishes the rest of dinner, or simply sits down for a minute. Once the meal is ready, the insulated bowl keeps food warm for up to two hours, helping take the stress out of timing dinner perfectly. It works the other way, too, helping keep chilled dishes cool for up to two hours for entertaining, meal prep, and family gatherings.For shoppers looking for an even more elevated Swiss made option, Kuhn Rikon also offers Durotherm Pro, available at Williams Sonoma . Durotherm Pro brings together two cooking systems in one beautifully designed pan: retained heat cooking and pressure cooking.Like HOTPAN, Durotherm Pro uses retained heat to help finish cooking efficiently and keep food warm. But instead of relying on an insulated outer bowl, Durotherm Pro’s dual walled pan construction provides the insulation directly within the cookware itself. The result is a refined, table ready presentation with the same real life benefit: meals stay warm longer, timing is easier, and cooking becomes more flexible.Durotherm Pro also includes a second lid that transforms the pan into a pressure cooker, adding speed and versatility to its everyday function. With one pan, home cooks can gently finish meals using retained heat or cook under pressure when they want tender, flavorful results in less time. It is a premium solution for busy households, thoughtful entertaining, and anyone who appreciates cookware that does more.Together, HOTPANand Durotherm Pro reflect Kuhn Rikon’s long standing commitment to useful innovation: products designed not just to look beautiful, but to solve real kitchen challenges.This is not cookware meant to sit in the back of a cabinet. These are tools that earn a place in the daily rotation because they make cooking easier, more efficient, and more adaptable to real life.In 2026, Kuhn Rikon celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of innovation, craftsmanship, and evolution in the kitchen. Since 1926, the company has continued to develop cookware and kitchen tools rooted in Swiss engineering, functionality, and durability. Many of Kuhn Rikon’s most iconic products are made in the company’s factory in Rikon, Switzerland, a factory that has been owned by the Kuhn family for 100 years.That family owned foundation has shaped the brand’s philosophy for generations: create products that are useful, durable, and designed to earn their place in real kitchens. It is the same spirit behind Kuhn Rikon’s globally recognized DuromaticPressure Cooker, its double walled cookware innovations, and today’s modern solutions like HOTPANand Durotherm Pro. As Kuhn Rikon celebrates 100 years, its message is especially fitting for Mother’s Day: the best gifts are not only thoughtful. They are useful. They become part of daily routines,

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