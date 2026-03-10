NORDIC WARE EXPANDS CARDAMOM LINE TO INCLUDE BAKEWARE AT THE 2026 INSPIRED HOME SHOW

Nordic Ware has expanded its Cardamom ceramic cookware line to include bakeware.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nordic Ware has always understood that the best kitchens are built around tools that work beautifully together. Now, the brand is expanding its Scandinavian-inspired Cardamom collection beyond the stovetop and into the oven, introducing ceramic-coated cast aluminum bakeware that completes the line in both performance and design.Cardamom — named for one of the world’s most versatile spices — is rooted in Nordic Ware’s Scandinavian heritage. Its signature fresh green exterior blends modern simplicity with natural warmth, creating cookware designed for healthy meals, everyday rituals, and moments meant to be shared. With the addition of bakeware, Cardamom becomes a fully cohesive system.Crafted in Nordic Ware’s Minneapolis factory, the new Cardamom bakeware is made from premium cast aluminum — a material the brand has long championed for its superior baking performance. Cast aluminum heats quickly and evenly, eliminating hot spots and ensuring consistent results whether you’re baking a simple weeknight dinner or a show-stopping dessert. It’s also renowned for its ability to capture crisp, defined details — delivering professional-quality finishes that elevate everything from quick breads to celebration cakes.Inside, each piece features a premium double-layer ceramic nonstick coating made without PFAS, PTFE, or PFOA. Derived from minerals and sand, this more natural non-stick surface provides exceptional food release, impressive stain resistance, and effortless cleanup — all without hazardous chemicals. The ceramic interior pairs perfectly with cast aluminum’s performance, creating bakeware that feels as good to use as it looks on display. The fresh green exterior ties the entire collection together, creating a unified look across cookware and bakeware.As with the original Cardamom cookware, the bakeware reflects Nordic Ware’s commitment to quality and durability. Cast aluminum is not only resilient — it’s built to last. These are heirloom pieces designed to withstand years of daily use, holiday marathons, and everything in between. Timeless in construction and modern in aesthetic, Cardamom bakeware is made to be passed down from generation to generation.The bakeware collection includes a rectangular baker, loaf pan, 12 x 15 baking sheet and a mini loaf pan.##About Nordic WareFor more than 80 years, the Nordic Ware family has prided itself in providing long-lasting quality products, which will be handed down through generations. Their business is firmly rooted in the trust, dedication and talent of their employees, a commitment to producing quality American-made products, a desire to provide excellence in service to their customers and their never-ending search for innovative new kitchenware products.

