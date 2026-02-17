Two Injured in Lancaster Snowmobile Accident

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Alex Marcoux

603-788-3164

February 13, 2026

Lancaster, NH– On Friday, February 13, 2026, shortly after 1:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile accident that occurred on the Corridor 5 Snowmobile Trail located in Lancaster. The operator and passenger involved were eventually identified as Kevin and Nancy Higgins, both age 71, of Madison, New Hampshire.

Upon arriving at the scene, Conservation Officers met with members of the Lancaster Police and Fire Departments. Both Higginses were removed from the scene by Lancaster Fire Department. They were then transported to Weeks Hospital in Lancaster via ambulance for further evaluation and treatment of severe but non-life-threating injuries.

Responding Conservation Officers conducted an investigation and determined that Kevin Higgins was operating across a field when he crested a hill and failed to navigate a 90-degree turn in the trail. In an attempt to make the turn, Higgins braked aggressively and locked up the track on his snowmobile, which resulted in the ejection of the passenger and the rolling of the machine off the trail.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to be cautious when operating snowmobiles and to take factors such as operating experience, weather conditions, trail conditions, and time of day into consideration.