One Injured in Snowmobile Collision in Jefferson

February 15, 2026

Jefferson, NH– On Sunday, February 15, 2026, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a two-snowmobile collision was reported on Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in the town of Jefferson. Rescue Personnel from Jefferson Fire and EMS, Lancaster Ambulance, and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the scene. The crash occurred on the pipeline between US Route 2 and Valley Road, approximately 100 yards south of the Corridor 11 junction.

One of the operators, identified as Kristine Salter, 55, of Litchfield, NH, was operating northwest on Corridor 5, and the other operator, identified as Jeffery Johnson, 19, of Jefferson, NH, was traveling southeast. The collision occurred at a hillcrest when Johnson crossed over and struck Salter on her side of the trail, causing both operators to be ejected. Both Salter’s and Johnson’s snowmobiles were heavily damaged. Johnson was uninjured in the collision, but Salter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, but initial evidence and witness statements led the investigators to believe that failure to keep right and control speed to avoid collision is the primary factor in this collision.