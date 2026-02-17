Two Snowmobiles Collide Leading to Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin Valladares

603-788-4850

February 14, 2026

Stewartstown, NH– On Saturday, February 14, 2026, rescue personnel, along with a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to the Swift Diamond Riders Warming Hut in Stewartstown for a report of a head-on snowmobile crash.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., a New Hampshire Conservation Officer was advised of a head-on snowmobile crash that happened in a remote portion of Dixville on Primary Trail 134. Initial details given to dispatch centers was that a female had suffered a hand injury and was now located at the warming hut. Northern Border Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Colebrook Fire and Rescue Department.

The first operator involved was identified as Kelsey Niziak, of Danville, NH. The second operator was later identified as Gregory Parcell, of Lynn, MA. The on-scene investigation showed that Parcell was travelling north on Primary Trail 134 when he failed to safely negotiate an uphill corner in the trail, causing him to cross over to the left side of the trail and crash into Niziak who was travelling south. Niziak was evaluated by 45th Parallel EMS and was found to have sustained some injuries from the crash but would seek additional care on her own. Niziak’s snowmobile sustained heavy damage from the crash and was towed from the scene.

The crash investigation is still ongoing, but Conservation Officers believe the leading cause appears to be from Parcell failing to keep right and reduce speed in order to avoid a collision.