AMPP Expands Global Access to Standards Through New Partnership with BSB Edge

AMPP partners with BSB Edge to expand global distribution of its standards, increasing access for engineers, asset owners, and contractors worldwide.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, has finalized a strategic partnership with BSB Edge to expand international access to its standards through a leading global distribution platform.

BSB Edge, an India-based standards aggregator and exclusive distributor of Bureau of Indian Standards publications, provides access to more than 20 leading standards developing organizations (SDOs) and serves over 20,000 customers across India, the Middle East, Africa, and East Asia.

This agreement enables AMPP standards to be incorporated into multi-SDO subscription offerings, supporting broader adoption of corrosion control and protective coatings standards in rapidly growing industrial regions.

Expanding distribution through trusted global platforms remains a key priority as AMPP continues to increase international access to its standards.

“Expanding access to AMPP standards in India, the GCC, and China is a strategic step in strengthening global alignment around materials protection best practices,” said Brad Wilder, P.E., CAE, Senior Director of Technical Advancement at AMPP. “By partnering with BSB Edge, we are meeting engineers, asset owners, contractors, and inspectors where they already access standards. This collaboration increases the visibility of AMPP documents and supports safer, more reliable infrastructure worldwide.”

AMPP standards, built on the legacy of NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings, provide globally recognized benchmarks for corrosion management, cathodic protection, surface preparation, protective coatings application, inspection, and long-term asset performance.

Through BSB Edge’s Standards e-Pedia platform, users can access current and historical AMPP documents, receive update notifications, and search standards within a centralized digital library.

For more information, visit: https://www.bsbedge.com/sdo/association-for-materials-protection-and-performance.

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

