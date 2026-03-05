AMPP Annual Conference + Expo Showcases New Technical Sessions Across Maritime & Defense, Energy, & Civil Infrastructure
Industry experts gather in Houston to explore new technical sessions addressing corrosion, asset integrity, and infrastructure protection.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2026 returns March 15–19, 2026, in Houston, Texas, bringing together professionals who work every day to protect critical assets from corrosion and deterioration. The event draws engineers, inspectors, contractors, asset owners, and researchers from around the world to exchange ideas, share technical expertise, and examine the issues in materials protection.
Several new additions to this year’s program reflect the industry's continued advancement. Technical sessions will examine topics such as pipeline safety, carbon capture infrastructure, water treatment and desalination systems, workforce development, and contractor engagement.
Across the conference, discussions will highlight sectors including maritime and defense operations, energy production and transportation, and civil infrastructure systems that support communities internationally.
New sessions introduced in 2026 include:
• Preventing Failures in Structural Concrete: Corrosion, Coatings and CP
Mon., March 16 | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Room 360 DE
• Pipeline Safety and Asset Integrity Management
Mon., March 16 | 1:00 – 3:00 PM | Room 362 BC
• Corrosion Management: Water Treatment, Desalination, Transmission and Reuse
Mon., March 16 | 1:00 – 2:30 PM | Room 372 EF
• RTS: Carbon Capture, Transportation, and Utilization Storage (CCTUS)
Tues., March 17 | 8:00 – 9:00 AM | Room 371 DE
• Jobsite Challenges, Strategies, and Safety Programs
Tues., March 17 | 1:00 – 3:30 PM | Room 361 DE
• Reinvention, Reentry, and Retention
Wed., March 18 | 1:00 – 3:00 PM | Room 375 EF
• Material Selection and Qualification in CCS Downhole Environment
Thurs., March 19 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Room 342 DE
Besides the technical program, new experiences at the conference include Coffee & Conversation sessions connecting contractors with AMPP leadership, a new podcast booth inside the AMPP exhibit booth, and a Coffee with Congressman Wesley Hunt discussion on Monday morning. These additions highlight the conference’s expanding emphasis on workforce solutions, industry collaboration, and policy engagement.
Maritime & Defense Programming
For professionals supporting naval fleets, aerospace systems, and defense networks, the conference features sessions focused on operational readiness, materials durability, and corrosion policy.
Participants will hear insights from leaders representing organizations including the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, NASA, the Department of Defense Corrosion Policy and Oversight Office, the American Bureau of Shipping, and Seaspan.
Highlighted sessions include:
• OSD CPO and Service Corrosion Executive Policy Updates & Roundtable/Panel
Wed. | 10:15 AM – 12:00 PM CT | Room 351 AB
• Marine Coating Performance Under Pressure: Challenges and Innovations
Mon. | 1:00 – 3:00 PM CT | Room 361 DE
• Aerospace Corrosion Modeling and Environmental Severity
Wed. | 8:00 – 10:00 AM CT | Room 362 BC
• TC 04 TCI – Marine
Tues. | 1:00 – 3:00 PM CT | Room 360 AB
Energy Industry Sessions
Energy infrastructure professionals—from oil and gas operators to pipeline and midstream companies—will find extensive programming focused on asset integrity, pipeline safety, carbon capture systems, and corrosion mitigation across complicated energy environments.
Featured sessions include:
• SC 14 Oil and Gas – Upstream
Mon. | 8:00 – 10:00 AM | Room 342 AB
• Pipeline Integrity
Mon. | 8:00 – 11:30 AM | Room 362 DE
• Advance Protective Coating Technology Symposium & Forum
Mon. | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Room 350 DEF
• Advances in Materials for Oil and Gas Production
Mon. | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Room 372 EF
• Pipeline Safety Forum
Tues. | 1:00 – 5:00 PM | Room 350 DEF
These sessions provide insights into materials performance, regulatory considerations, and new technologies designed to extend the life of energy infrastructure and improve operational safety.
Civil Infrastructure Focus
As governments and municipalities confront aging infrastructure, AMPP programming provides practical solutions to extend the life of bridges, transportation systems, water networks, and public assets.
Key sessions include:
• DOT Bridge Forum
Mon. | 9:00 – 10:30 AM | Room 342 F
• Metallic Corrosion in the Water & Wastewater Industries
Tues. | 8:00 – 11:30 AM | Room 372 EF
• Bridge Preservation: New Technologies for Concrete & Steel Structures
Tues. | 1:00 – 5:30 PM | Room 371 AB
• SC 17 Rail & Land Transportation
Wed. | 1:00 – 2:00 PM | Room 360 AB
• Coating & Lining Failures: Common & Unusual Causes of Premature Coating Failures
Thurs. | 1:00 – 4:00 PM | Room 372 EF
These sessions highlight the role of corrosion control, coatings performance, and materials innovation in upholding critical infrastructure and ensuring public safety.
Explore the Full Technical Program
With hundreds of technical presentations, committee meetings, and industry forums, the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo remains one of the largest global gatherings dedicated to corrosion prevention and materials protection.
Review the full technical program, and register for the event at: https://ace.ampp.org/home
