AMPP Hosts ‘Coffee with the Congressman’ Featuring Rep. Wesley Hunt at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo
Rep. Wesley Hunt to speak at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo PAC event, sharing federal insights on energy, infrastructure, and federal priorities.
Now serving his second term in Congress, representing Texas’ 38th Congressional District, Congressman Hunt brings firsthand experience in military, energy, and infrastructure to the House. These areas closely align with AMPP’s mission to protect critical assets and strengthen America’s industrial base.
Born and raised in Houston, Congressman Hunt graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served eight years in the U.S. Army as an Apache helicopter pilot, including a combat deployment to Iraq. He later earned three graduate degrees from Cornell University. He has served in Congress since 2023 and currently serves on the House Natural Resources and Judiciary Committees, where energy development and regulatory oversight are key priorities.
“I believe it is critical that our industry engage directly with policymakers shaping infrastructure and energy policy,” said Kern Williams, Manager of Government Relations at AMPP. “Congressman Hunt’s focus on domestic energy production, industrial resilience, and infrastructure investment ties directly into the work our members do every day.”
Congressman Hunt has been an active voice on domestic energy development and industrial growth, sponsoring legislation focused on oil and gas policy and advocating for investments that strengthen American infrastructure. Through the appropriations process, he has supported funding for port infrastructure, flood mitigation, and transportation improvements, which are investments that directly impact asset integrity, safety, and long-term sustainability.
“Government policy directly affects our members’ ability to protect pipelines, bridges, ports, military assets, and energy infrastructure,” Williams said. “Engaging with lawmakers like Congressman Hunt ensures decision-makers understand the technical, workforce, and regulatory realities facing the corrosion and coatings industry. Advocacy is not optional for our profession. It’s essential.”
Attendees will hear directly from Congressman Hunt and have the opportunity to ask questions. Participants will gain insight into the state of the American energy landscape, federal priorities affecting infrastructure and industry, and key policy developments in Washington, D.C., and their direct impact on corrosion control, protective coatings, and materials protection.
The Corrosion and Coatings PAC supports candidates who understand the importance of corrosion prevention, protective coatings, and asset performance to America’s safety, security, and economic strength.
