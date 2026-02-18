AMPP Hosts ‘Coffee with the Congressman’ Featuring Rep. Wesley Hunt at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Rep. Wesley Hunt to speak at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo PAC event, sharing federal insights on energy, infrastructure, and federal priorities.

Engaging with lawmakers like Congressman Hunt ensures decision-makers understand the technical, workforce, and regulatory realities facing the corrosion and coatings industry.”
— Kern Williams
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, will host a special “Coffee with the Congressman” event featuring U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) from 8 to 10 a.m. CT on Monday, March 16, during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo in Houston. The event is presented by the Corrosion and Coatings Political Action Committee (PAC) and is free to all registered conference attendees, though advance RSVP is required.

Now serving his second term in Congress, representing Texas’ 38th Congressional District, Congressman Hunt brings firsthand experience in military, energy, and infrastructure to the House. These areas closely align with AMPP’s mission to protect critical assets and strengthen America’s industrial base.

Born and raised in Houston, Congressman Hunt graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served eight years in the U.S. Army as an Apache helicopter pilot, including a combat deployment to Iraq. He later earned three graduate degrees from Cornell University. He has served in Congress since 2023 and currently serves on the House Natural Resources and Judiciary Committees, where energy development and regulatory oversight are key priorities.

“I believe it is critical that our industry engage directly with policymakers shaping infrastructure and energy policy,” said Kern Williams, Manager of Government Relations at AMPP. “Congressman Hunt’s focus on domestic energy production, industrial resilience, and infrastructure investment ties directly into the work our members do every day.”

Congressman Hunt has been an active voice on domestic energy development and industrial growth, sponsoring legislation focused on oil and gas policy and advocating for investments that strengthen American infrastructure. Through the appropriations process, he has supported funding for port infrastructure, flood mitigation, and transportation improvements, which are investments that directly impact asset integrity, safety, and long-term sustainability.

“Government policy directly affects our members’ ability to protect pipelines, bridges, ports, military assets, and energy infrastructure,” Williams said. “Engaging with lawmakers like Congressman Hunt ensures decision-makers understand the technical, workforce, and regulatory realities facing the corrosion and coatings industry. Advocacy is not optional for our profession. It’s essential.”

Attendees will hear directly from Congressman Hunt and have the opportunity to ask questions. Participants will gain insight into the state of the American energy landscape, federal priorities affecting infrastructure and industry, and key policy developments in Washington, D.C., and their direct impact on corrosion control, protective coatings, and materials protection.

The Corrosion and Coatings PAC supports candidates who understand the importance of corrosion prevention, protective coatings, and asset performance to America’s safety, security, and economic strength.

AMPP Annual Conference + Expo Advance Registration

About

The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 40,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

