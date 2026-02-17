Exit Planning Institute Releases Second Annual Exit Magazine

The 2026 edition of the magazine includes interview with 2025 Exit Planner of the Year Joe Seetoo and focuses on personal planning

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute® (EPI), the leading authority on exit planning for advisors, business consultants and business owners, today released its Annual Exit, a magazine dedicated to providing the latest insights and updates for professionals in the exit planning industry. The second edition includes a feature article with Joe Seetoo, CEPA, the 2025 Peter Christman Exit Planner of the Year, and numerous articles highlighting personal planning, exit readiness and more.Annual Exit is released at the beginning of each year, where readers can access valuable insights from leaders in the industry on topics such as the psychology of personal planning, the difference between personal plans and hobbies, moving from CEO to Chief Family Officer and other in-depth articles. This year’s issue focuses especially on personal planning, which, for many business owners, is one of the most overlooked aspects of the exit planning process.“As we enter the future of EPI and release this second edition of the Annual Exit, one thing we really want to prioritize is personal planning,” said Scott Snider, president of EPI. “For years, we’ve talked about the Value Acceleration Methodology™ as the alignment of business, personal, and financial goals, but we’ve discovered that the personal side has always been the most overlooked leg of the stool.”For advisors and members of the exit planning industry, Annual Exit provides insights into how to best serve clients, and for business owners, the magazine provides expert perspectives that can help navigate the exit planning process effectively.Download your copy of Annual Exit at exit-planning-institute.org/the-annual-exit About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute.org

