Good Hands Home Care Selects Express Wages to Bring Flexible Pay Access to Its Workforce

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Memphis-area home care provider integrates on-demand pay to support its employees and help ease financial pressure between payroll cycles.

Caregiving is deeply meaningful and important work, and strengthening financial stability plays a big role in helping care professionals stay focused on the people and families they serve.” — Alfred Milan

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages , a financial technology company focused on earned wage access solutions, today announced a new partnership with Good Hands Home Care in Memphis, Tenn. Through the company’s employer-integrated platform, caregivers and administrative staff can now access a portion of their earned income before their scheduled payday. The collaboration reflects Express Wages’ mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Good Hands Home Care provides non-medical, in-home support services designed to help seniors and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own homes. Co-owned by Kenya and Darnell Reid, the company has built its reputation on dependable service, compassionate caregiving and a strong commitment to the families it serves throughout the Memphis-area community. The partnership with Express Wages extends that commitment inward, introducing a valuable employee benefit designed to help team members better manage cash flow and cover unexpected expenses.With growing need for in-home care, employers are placing greater emphasis on offering financial flexibility to attract and retain the qualified workers their clients rely on. By offering earned wage access, Good Hands Home Care is introducing an added layer of support that recognizes the financial realities many frontline workers face — from fluctuating household expenses to emergency costs that can arise between pay cycles.“We’re proud to partner with Good Hands Home Care,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. “Caregiving is deeply meaningful and important work, and strengthening financial stability plays a big role in helping care professionals stay focused on the people and families they serve.”For Kenya and Darnell Reid, supporting their team by providing early wage access is a natural extension of their caregiving mission. Since launching Good Hands Home Care, the Reids have prioritized building a workplace culture rooted in respect, reliability and opportunities for growth. Adding earned wage access helps strengthen that foundation, empowering home care workers not only professionally, but personally.With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: “At Express Wages, we focus on building tools that benefit real working lives. Earned wage access is about offering greater choice and control — giving people more ways to respond when unexpected expenses hit.”Express Wages recently closed a $1.2 million friends and family funding round to accelerate its expansion across multiple industries, including food service, hospitality and health care. With growing awareness of the financial pressures facing hourly and frontline workers, earned wage access is rapidly gaining momentum. According to Business Research Insights, “The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.”About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit https://expresswages.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.