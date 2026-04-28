Cook’s Adult Day Care Selects Express Wages to Support Dedicated Care Teams

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Memphis earned wage access provider helps New Albany adult day care staff access wages between pay cycles, enhancing employee support and daily care delivery.

We feel a special pride in supporting Cook’s Adult Day Care because we know their dedicated team serves with consistency and compassion.” — Alfred Milan

NEW ALBANY, MS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages , a financial technology company focused on earned wage access solutions, has partnered with Cook’s Adult Day Care in New Albany, Miss., to empower employees with the ability to tap into a portion of their earned wages, enhancing their ability to manage cash flow and meet unexpected expenses. The collaboration reflects Express Wages’ mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Cook’s Adult Day Care serves families in Union County and the surrounding communities by providing daytime support for seniors and others who benefit from nurturing, supervised care. With a trusted reputation built on promoting dignity and connection, the center focuses on creating a safe, engaging environment where participants can socialize, join outings and activities, and receive attentive care while maintaining a sense of independence. Partnering with Express Wages extends that same people-first approach to employees, offering a practical benefit that can help staff better navigate everyday expenses and financial emergencies.Across adult day services, providers depend on reliable frontline teams who create safe, welcoming environments for participants and peace of mind for their families. At the same time, care staff often navigate emotionally and physically demanding responsibilities while balancing personal financial needs. By offering earned wage access, Cook’s Adult Day Care is adding a layer of support that can strengthen retention, reduce stress and help employees stay focused on the people in their care.“We feel a special pride in supporting Cook’s Adult Day Care,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan, “because we know their dedicated team serves with consistency and compassion. The financial flexibility Express Wages provides can make a meaningful difference in supporting that level of care. Earned wage access aligns naturally with Cook’s mission by strengthening continuity and quality of care for participants and their families.With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: “At Express Wages, we believe workforce support should be practical and immediate. Giving people access to their earned pay is a simple way to offer support when it’s needed most.”Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights, “The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform — equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit https://expresswages.com

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