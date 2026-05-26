Lilly Pad Home Health Agency Partners With Express Wages to Provide Earned Wage Access for Caregiving Teams

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

New partnership helps caregiving staff navigate financial challenges while continuing to provide dependable in-home support for families.

We’re honored to support Lilly Pad Home Health Agency and their dedicated caregivers. Home health professionals provide an essential service for families and communities.” — Alfred Milan

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages , a financial technology company specializing in earned wage access solutions, has partnered with Lilly Pad Home Health Agency to help employees bridge the gap between paydays, providing caregivers with practical financial support to better navigate routine expenses and unforeseen costs. The collaboration reflects Express Wages’ mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Based in Mississippi, Lilly Pad Home Health Agency provides in-home care services designed to support individuals and families who need compassionate, dependable assistance in the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Led by owners Jarian Pettus and Latonya Hailes-Pettus, the agency focuses on delivering attentive, relationship-centered care that helps clients maintain dignity and independence, while enhancing their quality of life. By introducing earned wage access through Express Wages, Lilly Pad Home Health Agency is extending that same spirit of support to its caregiving staff, recognizing the important role employees play in delivering consistent, high-quality care.Across the home health industry, caregivers often balance physically and emotionally demanding responsibilities along with rising living costs and financial uncertainty. Providers rely on dependable staff to maintain continuous, attentive care for patients while supporting vulnerable family members. Offering earned wage access gives employees added flexibility between pay periods, helping reduce financial strain while supporting retention, reliability and focus on patient care.“We’re honored to support Lilly Pad Home Health Agency and their dedicated caregivers,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. “Home health professionals provide an essential service for families and communities, often while managing demanding schedules of their own. Giving employees access to earned wages when they need them can provide meaningful peace of mind and the practical support they deserve.”With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: “Caregiving organizations thrive when employees feel supported both personally and professionally. We believe practical financial tools like earned wage access can help strengthen teams, reduce stress and support the important work caregivers provide every day.”Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights, “The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform — equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit http://www.expresswages.com/

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