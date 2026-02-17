Sofema Aviation Services Introduces Structured ISMS Compliance Packages to Support Part-IS Implementation Across Europe

SOFIA, BULGARIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services Introduces Structured ISMS Compliance Packages to Support Part-IS Implementation Across EuropeAs aviation organisations across Europe prepare to meet the mandatory Part-IS compliance deadline, Sofema Aviation Services (SAS), together with Sofema Online (SOL), has introduced a structured range of Information Security Management System (ISMS) compliance solutions aligned with EASA Regulation (EU) 2023/203.The initiative is designed to support organisations at different stages of implementation, whether they require full consultancy support, access to documentation resources, or training-linked solutions.Sofema’s ISMS compliance portfolio includes several options.>> The Full ISMS Consultancy Service, priced at €3,000, provides organisations with guided implementation support. The package includes ongoing expert assistance, access to the full ISMS template and forms pack, and 15 training enrolments at no additional cost for Sofema Online ISMS training courses, with a stated value of up to €2,000.>> The Template and Training Special Access package, priced at €1,500, provides access to the full documentation suite, along with 15 training enrolments for Sofema Online ISMS courses, at no additional cost.>> For organisations requiring only documentation, the Template and Forms Pack is available for €699 and provides immediate access to the full, editable ISMS documentation set.The updated documentation suite includes a 100-page ISMS manual template in Word format, an Excel-based risk register, more than 30 editable ISMS forms, an internal “read and sign” training programme, and a multi-choice examination module.Additional provisions are available for existing programme partners. Privileged Training Partner (PTP) clients receive a 10% reduction across all three options.>> Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) partners may select between two alternative discounted options: the Template and Forms Pack at €524.25, representing a 25% reduction, or a combined consultancy and documentation package at €1,750, representing a reduction of more than 40%. The consultancy package includes continuous expert support together with the full ISMS manual and forms set, but does not include the 15 training enrolments at no additional cost, which may be added separately at CFP training rates.>> Sofema has also introduced a training-linked offer available to all organisations booking a full two-day ISMS implementation course, delivered either in the classroom or via webinar. Under this arrangement, participants receive the complete ISMS Template and Forms Pack at no additional charge.According to Sofema Aviation Services, the range of options is intended to allow organisations to select the level of support appropriate to their internal resources, timelines, and implementation maturity as they prepare for Part-IS compliance.Organisations seeking further information may contact Sofema Aviation Services directly at team@sassofia.com to request details of the available packages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.