Capital Numbers to Showcase AI-Driven Digital Engineering at MWC Barcelona 2026

Capital Numbers to exhibit AI-powered digital engineering solutions at MWC Barcelona 2026, focused on modernization, scale, and resilience.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers, an award-winning custom software development company, will participate in MWC Barcelona 2026, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from March 2 to March 5, 2026. At Stand 7F70, the company will engage global leaders on high-priority transformation themes, including platform modernization, product acceleration, and operational resilience, strengthening its role as a trusted partner for scale-focused businesses.Subhankar Mukherjee, Akhilesh Venkata, and Shovan Moullick, key strategic leaders at Capital Numbers, will represent the company at the event and engage with business and technology decision-makers worldwide.This year’s MWC theme, “The IQ Era,” highlights how businesses are using intelligence, data, and connected technologies to grow faster and operate smarter. The theme aligns closely with Capital Numbers’ approach to helping organizations modernize platforms, improve decision-making, and build resilient digital ecosystems. It also reflects the company’s focus on smarter technology, faster execution, and measurable business outcomes.Areas Capital Numbers Will Focus on at MWC Barcelona 2026At MWC Barcelona 2026, Capital Numbers will focus on high-impact service areas that support business transformation and long-term scalability:● Web and Mobile Apps: Building scalable, high-performance applications with API-first architecture, modern front-end frameworks, and seamless multi-device experiences.● E-commerce: Offering end-to-end E-commerce development services through composable commerce, personalization, and conversion-focused experiences for scalable, omnichannel growth.● Cloud & DevOps: Driving cloud-native transformation with CI/CD, containerization, infrastructure as code (IaC), observability, and SRE-led reliability practices.● AI/ML: Applying predictive AI, generative AI, and intelligent automation to improve workflows, customer interactions, and business productivity.● Data and Analytics: Demonstrating data engineering services to build modern data platforms with real-time analytics and BI enablement for faster, insight-driven decisions.Why Visit Capital Numbers at Stand 7F70?A visit to Stand 7F70 allows attendees to connect with a company that combines strategic depth with strong engineering execution. Capital Numbers supports organizations at different stages of digital maturity, from legacy modernization to product acceleration and enterprise-scale transformation.The company brings the strength of a 500+ expert team with proficiency across 50+ technologies, backed by sector-specific specialization. This depth enables the company to deliver agile, outcome-focused execution aligned with business priorities, including speed, quality, resilience, and delivery predictability.Commenting on the participation, Mukul Gupta, Founder and CEO of Capital Numbers, said: “MWC Barcelona is an important platform for focused conversations on the future of digital engineering. We look forward to engaging with global leaders and sharing practical strategies around AI adoption, cloud modernization, and scalable product development that deliver measurable business impact.”Capital Numbers welcomes attendees to connect with its expert consultants for focused, one-on-one discussions at the event. Visitors can schedule meetings in advance via the online booking form to secure a preferred time slot.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers is a publicly listed software development company that helps organizations build, modernize, and scale secure, reliable digital products. The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2, showing a clear commitment to quality and information security.Core services include:● AI/ML and Generative AI● E-commerce and digital commerce solutions● Web and mobile app development● Data engineering and automation● Cloud and DevOps● UI/UX design● CRM and business platforms (Salesforce, Power BI, ServiceNow)● QA and testingCapital Numbers also offers flexible engagement models to match different delivery needs, including Agile Pods, Staff Augmentation, and Fixed-Cost projects. This allows clients to choose the right structure based on speed, scope clarity, and budget predictability.Backed by 300+ five-star reviews, Capital Numbers is widely trusted by global businesses for consistent project outcomes and long-term technology partnerships.

