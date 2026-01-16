Capital Numbers to Showcase AI-powered Solutions at Web Summit Qatar 2026

Capital Numbers to showcase AI, cloud, data engineering, web & mobile solutions, e-commerce, and more at Web Summit Qatar 2026. Visit Hall 2, Stand E208.

We are excited to engage in focused discussions on delivery models, scaling teams, and creating reliable platforms. Looking forward to building strong relationships through the event.” — Mukul Gupta, CEO

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, a leading provider of digital engineering and custom software development, is set to participate in Web Summit Qatar 2026, one of the region’s biggest tech gatherings for founders, investors, and business leaders. The event will take place from February 1–4, 2026, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).With 30,000+ attendees, 700+ investors, and 1,500+ startups expected, Web Summit Qatar 2026 is the place where new ideas turn into real partnerships. Capital Numbers looks forward to connecting with teams looking to build or scale web and mobile applications, and deliver custom software solutions - including initiatives to modernize platforms with AI and cloud. With their practical, scalable technology solutions, businesses can streamline operations, improve customer experience, and grow with confidence.Capital Numbers at Web Summit Qatar 2026 will feature:● Web & Mobile Development: Crafting high-performing web and mobile applications designed for speed, security, and seamless user experiences that support business growth.● E-commerce Development: Offering scalable E-commerce solutions , from storefronts to backend workflows, that enhance performance and optimize customer journeys.● Data Engineering & Analytics: Building robust data engineering frameworks with reliable data pipelines, ETL processes, and analytics foundations to support AI initiatives and ensure accurate reporting.● AI & Intelligent Automation: Demonstrating AI-driven solutions , including integrations, workflow automation, and decision-making enhancements.● Cloud Engineering & DevOps: Enabling cloud engineering transformations, from modernization and migration to performance optimization and cost management, ensuring scalability and reliability.● Platform-based Services: Providing tailored implementation and customization for platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Power BI, and Adobe Commerce to accelerate digital transformation and improve operational efficiency.Why visit Capital Numbers at Hall 2, Stand E208?With over a decade of experience, a team of 500+ experts, and proficiency in 50+ technologies, Capital Numbers facilitates practical, outcome-focused discussions on what to build, how to build it, and how to scale effectively.Capital Numbers also has strong experience across fintech, retail, healthtech, logistics, education, and more, so the team understands industry workflows and real-world challenges. Flexible engagement models are available too, so businesses can choose what fits best: a dedicated team to scale delivery, or a fixed-scope project with clear timelines and budget.“Web Summit Qatar 2026 is a fantastic platform to meet people who are building and growing products globally”, said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. “We are excited to engage in focused discussions on delivery models, scaling teams, and creating reliable platforms. Looking forward to building strong relationships through the event.”Capital Numbers welcomes attendees to connect with its expert strategists for focused, one-on-one consultations during the event. Visitors can book a meeting in advance via the online form About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers is a publicly listed software development company focused on building and scaling secure, reliable digital products. Certified to ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2, the company adheres to the highest standards of quality and information security.Core Services:● AI/ML and Generative AI● E-commerce and Digital Commerce Solutions● Web and Mobile App Development● Data Engineering and Automation● Cloud and DevOps● UI/UX Design● CRM and Business Platforms (Salesforce, Power BI, ServiceNow)● QA and TestingWith 300+ five-star reviews, Capital Numbers is known for fast execution, strong engineering capability, and dependable delivery for teams driving digital transformation.

