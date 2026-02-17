3Search Launches Austin Office as US Growth Accelerates

3Search Logo

3Search launches Austin office to support US growth, offering specialist recruitment for marketing, sales, product, digital, and communication roles.

The next phase of our growth in the U.S. is here. With the opening of our new office in Austin, Texas, this January, we aim to strengthen relationships, grow our team and support clients more closely.” — Andy Sellers, Co-Founder of 3Search

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, UK 3Search , a leading global commercial recruitment agency, is delighted to announce its expansion into Austin, Texas, marking the opening of its second United States office. This strategic move extends the company’s international footprint and reflects rising demand from high-growth organisations seeking specialist talent acquisition across marketing, sales, product, digital and revenue operations.The new Austin office, led by Associate Vice President Dan Major, strengthens 3Search’s ability to partner with clients across the UK and US. Major relocates from New York City to Austin, often referred to as “Silicon Hills”, to build local presence, deepen market expertise and support employers with bespoke recruitment solutions tailored to fast-evolving commercial teams.Meeting Rising Demand in the US Tech and Commercial Recruitment MarketThe decision to expand into Austin reflects sustained demand from US employers seeking specialist recruitment partners with deep functional expertise and international reach. Texas continues to attract scale-ups, enterprise relocations and significant venture investment. As a standalone economy, the state would rank among the largest in the world, reinforcing its importance as a commercial hub.Andy Sellers, Co-Founder of 3Search, said: “The next phase of our American growth is here, with the opening of our new office in Austin this January. Dan is making the move from New York to Silicon Hills to lead the charge, build our presence and support our continued expansion. Texas has extraordinary economic momentum, and we have already seen strong traction through our work in the region. Establishing a permanent base allows us to support clients more closely and invest further in long-term relationships.”Dan Major will focus on building a local team while continuing to work closely with colleagues in New York and the UK. 3Search expects to grow its Austin headcount in early 2026 as demand increases.A Proven Global Model for Talent SuccessThe company’s expansion follows consistent growth across its transatlantic operations. By combining sector-specific recruiters with defined functional expertise, 3Search positions itself as a specialist rather than a generalist agency. Each consultant focuses on a defined skill set within the go-to-market landscape, allowing for stronger networks and sharper market insight.This model has enabled 3Search to support thousands of successful placements across permanent and contract hiring. Clients work with the firm on mid-level recruitment through to executive search, often partnering over multiple growth phases.The Austin launch also reflects a broader shift in how high-growth companies approach hiring. Businesses increasingly seek advisers who understand commercial structures, revenue models and evolving skill requirements. 3Search’s leadership team believes proximity to regional markets strengthens its ability to deliver that insight.Sellers added: “We are building something long term in the US. Opening Austin is not a short-term move. It gives us the platform to deepen relationships, grow our team and support clients at scale.”With offices now in London, Manchester, New York City and Austin, 3Search continues to position itself as a global partner for organisations scaling their commercial functions on both sides of the Atlantic.About 3Search Group 3Search is a specialist commercial recruitment agency supporting high-growth organisations with talent acquisition across marketing, sales, product, digital and revenue operations. The firm partners with early-stage start-ups, scale-ups and global brands to identify, attract and onboard high-impact talent.Media enquiriesEmail: sayhello@3searchgroup.comUK Phone: +44 (0)20 4551 8800London Office: 4th Floor, 21 Stephen Street, London, W1T 1LN, EnglandUS Phone: +1 332 910 8568Austin Office: 924 E 7th Street, Suite 200, Austin, Texas, 78702, USAWebsite: www.3searchgroup.com

