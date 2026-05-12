HJT Training Unveils New IAA Courses to Help Immigration Firms Tackle Complex Case Backlog

HJT Training

HJT Training launches updated IAA Level 1, 2 and 3 accreditation courses to help immigration firms tackle record case backlogs across the UK.

As the official IAA exam paper provider, our courses deliver precise, accredited knowledge candidates need. This is the clearest path to meeting the IAA's new standards.” — David Jones, Director of HJT Training

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK immigration advice sector is under pressure. The asylum appeals backlog almost doubled in 2025 to a record 80,000 cases. Firms across the country are struggling to find advisers qualified to handle the growing volume of complex casework. To address this gap, HJT Training has unveiled a refreshed suite of IAA accreditation courses for 2026, designed to help practitioners qualify faster and represent clients with confidence.As of January 2025, the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner officially rebranded as the Immigration Advice Authority (IAA), with a stronger focus on regulation, enforcement and best practices. As the official body responsible for supplying IAA exam papers across all three levels, HJT Training is well placed to prepare candidates for the new standards.A Clear Path Through Levels 1, 2 and 3The updated programme covers all three IAA competency levels, providing a structured route from entry-level adviser to expert practitioner:IAA Level 1 is an entry-level course covering immigration advice within the Immigration Rules. It gives delegates the core knowledge needed to sit the Level 1 exam.IAA Level 2 runs over two days and focuses on more complex casework, including applications outside the Immigration Rules. It suits advisers ready to take on immigration and asylum law in greater depth.IAA Level 3 is the most advanced course, covering substantive appeals work in Immigration and Asylum & Protection. Past delegates have used it as a springboard into senior advisory roles.Each course is written and delivered by the same experts who draft and mark the official IAA examinations.Built to Tackle Complex CaseworkBeyond exam preparation, the new courses include practical workshops on human rights claims, detention and bail applications, and appeals before the First-tier Tribunal. With tribunal data showing a sharp rise in pending appeals, advisers trained in these areas are in high demand. The programme is designed to give firms the in-house capability to clear cases that would otherwise stall.Flexible Learning for Working PractitionersHJT Training delivers its courses through live online sessions and in-person training in London. "Our role as the official exam paper provider means our courses reflect exactly what candidates need to know, with no guesswork," said David Jones, Director of HJT Training. "Firms that invest in proper accreditation now will be best placed to serve clients and tackle backlogs over the coming years."Through its long-standing partnership with The Open University , selected modules can also be studied as part of a recognised short course, giving firms a flexible way to upskill staff without taking them off live cases. Comprehensive manuals, revision packs and Mastering Immigration Law updates support learners throughout.With sessions scheduled across 2026 and a new intake starting each quarter, HJT Training expects to put several hundred more advisers through full IAA accreditation this year.About HJT TrainingHJT Training is a leading specialist in IAA accreditation training across Levels 1, 2 and 3. They have been training people in government, business, NGOs and local authorities since 2003. Based in London, it offers live online and in-person courses, Open University partnership programmes, and a full range of immigration law publications and revision materials.Media Inquiries:Email: enquiries@hjt-training.co.ukTel: +44 7544164692Web: https://hjt-training.co.uk/

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