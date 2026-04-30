Fighting the $13 Billion Workplace Injury Problem: Caster City's Ergonomic Casters Help Reduce Workplace Injuries

Caster City's ergonomic casters cut push force, reduce strain injuries, and help meet manual handling regulations with advanced materials.

Facilities that upgrade to properly specified ergonomic casters typically see a reduction in push force requirements of up to 50% on loaded carts.” — Torrey Stephenson, President at Caster City

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day, workers across American warehouses, hospitals and factories push and pull loaded carts and equipment as a routine part of their jobs. What most employers never consider is the effect this simple but strenuous task has. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, work-related musculoskeletal disorders cost US businesses between $13 billion and $54 billion annually. A large share of those injuries stem directly from the push and pull forces workers exert every single shift. Employers often fail to examine what’s underneath the carts and the compounding effect on their employees.The ProblemThe moment a worker begins to push a stationary loaded cart is when most strain injuries happen. That initial breakaway force, the effort needed to get a load moving from a standstill, places sudden stress on the lower back, shoulders and wrists. Think of a nurse steering a medication cart across a hospital ward, or a warehouse operative moving a loaded pallet rack across a concrete floor. Both do this dozens of times per shift. Repeat that physical effort across a full working week and the cumulative toll becomes considerable.Overexertion injuries related to pushing, pulling, lifting and carrying account for roughly 25% of all non-fatal occupational injuries in the US. Standard or worn casters make this worse by increasing rolling resistance, meaning workers must push harder on every single movement.The SolutionThe core of Caster City 's ergonomic offering lies in wheel material selection. Their polyurethane wheels are engineered to reduce rolling resistance through the compound's natural energy return properties, while simultaneously absorbing impact from uneven floor surfaces, expansion joints and ramps. Workers experience a noticeably smoother push with less vibration transmitted through their hands and arms. Caster City offers polyurethane across multiple durometer ratings, allowing precise matching of wheel hardness to load weight and floor conditions.Caster City’s swivel casters are built with extended swivel leads, reducing the force needed to initiate a direction change and allowing 360-degree rotation so workers can steer carts through tight spaces without twisting their bodies or forcing loads sideways. That lateral push force, common with poorly specified casters in confined aisles, is one of the leading causes of shoulder and back strain in warehouse and clinical environments.Precision sealed ball bearings, fitted in both the wheel and swivel section, further reduce resistance at the point of contact. Caster City's maintenance-free sealed designs retain that low-resistance performance over time, avoiding the gradual degradation that comes from bearings exposed to dust, debris or inadequate lubrication.Industry-Specific SolutionsFor environments with specific compliance requirements, Caster City supplies stainless steel casters in 304 and 316 grade for washdown and corrosive settings, food-safe polyurethane for catering and food production, and total-lock brake casters for healthcare and laboratory environments where equipment must remain completely stationary during use."Facilities that upgrade to properly specified ergonomic casters typically see a reduction in push force requirements of up to 50% on loaded carts," says a Torrey Stephenson, President and Sales Manager at Caster City. "That is not a marginal improvement. It is the difference between a worker ending their shift fatigued and injured, and one who can do the job safely day after day."OSHA requires employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards likely to cause serious harm. Industry-specific casters that measurably reduce push and pull strain is a direct and easy way to meet that obligation and protect workers before injuries occur.About Caster CityCaster City are specialist suppliers of industrial casters, wheels and mobility solutions. Serving customers globally, they offer an extensive range including plate casters, stem casters, stainless steel, polyurethane, total-lock brake and industry-specific designs for healthcare, food service, cleanroom and heavy-duty manufacturing applications. With over four decades of experience, Caster City provides expert guidance on caster selection for safety, ergonomics and operational efficiency.Media Inquiries:Toll Free: +1-800–501–3808Locally: +1-702–396-1510Fax: +1-702-522-1904Web: www.castercity.com

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