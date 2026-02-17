Swept Dating Announces App Update With Date Planner Feature and Enhanced User Safety Controls

Swept Dating's Integrated Local Date Plan Builder Swept Date Planner feature for scheduling and confirming dates in-app. Swept Dating's revised Interface now includes theme customization

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swept Dating, the intentional dating platform focused on meaningful relationships and anti-ghosting technology, today announced a major update introducing a new date planner, personalization tools, stronger dating app security measures, and expanded availability across North America.The latest release reinforces the company’s mission to improve online dating quality by helping singles build authentic connections through structure, personality alignment, and accountability.The new Date Planner feature allows users to organize upcoming dates directly inside the app rather than relying on scattered messages, text messages, and notes. Users can create and manage plans, explore suggested local activity ideas, and provide feedback after the date ("rate the date") to improve future match alignment. If a scheduled date results in a no-show or ghosting, users can report the outcome through date feedback, and repeated patterns of confirmed behavior are factored into internal trust and accountability signals designed to protect the community. By integrating planning tools directly into the dating journey, Swept Dating aims to increase follow-through and reduce the uncertainty that often leads to canceled plans or stalled conversations.The update also introduces Theme Styling, a personalization feature that enables users to customize the visual aesthetic of their app experience. With selectable color palettes and style options, profiles can better reflect individual personality and self-expression. As digital users increasingly expect personalized experiences, Swept Dating is extending that control to how singles present themselves within the platform.Security enhancements are another central component of the release. Swept Dating has implemented strengthened VPN detection to help protect the integrity of the community and reduce fraudulent or misleading activity. The company has also upgraded infrastructure to support evolving digital compliance standards and future-ready age verification integrations. These improvements reflect the broader shift within the online dating industry toward stronger transparency and user protection.Swept Dating is currently available throughout the United States and Canada, with additional English-speaking markets planned in upcoming phases . Expanded onboarding options now allow users to better represent their backgrounds through enhanced profile attributes and ethnicity selections, reinforcing the company’s commitment to inclusivity and accurate self-representation.Unlike high-volume swipe platforms that emphasize quantity over quality, Swept Dating continues to build features centered on intentional dating and anti-ghosting accountability. The app’s structured communication flows and proprietary anti-ghosting systems are designed to discourage ghosting and breadcrumbing, two of the most common frustrations reported by dating app users.“This update reflects our commitment to building a dating app that prioritizes intention, safety, and personalization,” said Rob Kennedy, Founder of Swept Dating. “We are focused on helping people build meaningful relationships, not endless swiping.”Swept Dating is available on iOS and Android devices. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version to access all new features.Swept Dating is a safety-first, intentional dating platform built for singles seeking authentic relationships, meaningful connections, and long-term compatibility. Designed to address the most common frustrations in modern online dating (catfishing, ghosting, and low-quality matches), Swept Dating combines government ID verification, personality-based matching, and anti-ghosting technology to create a more accountable and trustworthy dating environment.Unlike swipe-heavy casual dating platforms, Swept Dating focuses on authenticity, behavioral accountability, and deeper compatibility insights. As of March 2026, every visible profile is required to complete government-issued ID verification, helping reduce fake accounts, romance scams, impersonation, and harmful behavior. Verified profiles display clear trust indicators, reinforcing a culture of transparency and safety.Currently available in the United States and Canada, Swept Dating is expanding internationally with a mission to raise the standard for secure online dating, verified dating apps, personality matching platforms, and relationship-focused social discovery. Through its ODDA membership, the company supports industry collaboration around safety and responsible digital connection practices as part of its broader commitment to building a more intentional dating ecosystem.

