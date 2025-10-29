Swept Dating Launches as the First Dating App That Fights Ghosting, Catfishing, and Shallow Matches

Built by a former Amazon manager, Swept Dating uses verified identities, personality science, and AI accountability to make dating human again.

Technology doesn’t have to dehumanize dating” — Rob Kennedy, CEO Swept Dating

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a dating landscape flooded with swipes, screenshots, and silent disappearances, a new app is taking a stand. The Swept Dating app uses AI and behavioral insights to flag chronic ghosters, encourage genuine follow-through, and connect people who match on values, not vanity.“We built Swept to make online dating human again,” said Rob Kennedy, founder of Swept Dating. “People deserve honesty and closure. Ghosting shouldn’t be the norm; it should be the exception.”Swept Dating tackles three major frustrations experienced by users of modern dating applications:1. Ghosting → Accountability. A built-in anti-ghosting system tracks unacknowledged messages and flags repeat offenders, giving users visibility into reliability and respect.2. Catfishing → Verification. Optional ID verification powered by Stripe Identity ensures real people are behind every profile photo.3. Low-quality matches → Compatibility. Swept integrates the HEXACO personality framework and AI analysis to make more compatible, emotionally balanced connections.The Swept Dating app is available on iOS and Android, free to join, with optional upgrades planned. Rob Kennedy, a veteran software leader who helped build AI experiences at Amazon, self-funded Swept Dating to address problems the other apps wouldn’t; what he calls “the empathy gap” in online dating.“Technology doesn’t have to dehumanize dating,” Mr. Kennedy says. “Swept uses AI not to manipulate, but to remind us we owe each other basic kindness.”Availability:Download Swept Dating on the Apple App Store and Google Play or visit https://sweptdate.com About Swept DatingSwept Dating is a modern relationship platform that blends verified identity, personality science, and AI accountability to create authentic human connections. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Swept is built independently by technologists who believe empathy and honesty belong back in dating.

