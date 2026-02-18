Daya Naef Selected as Faculty for Louisiana State Bar Association’s 2026 Seven Points Seminars Program

Daya Naef - Headshot

LSBA selects Daya Naef as 2026 Seven Points Seminars faculty member for its statewide CLE series on ethics, innovation, and law practice success.

NEW ORLEANDS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Success Partner today announced that founder Daya Naef, attorney, business coach, and AI strategist, has been selected as a faculty member for the 2026 Seven Points Seminars Program presented by the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA).The Seven Points Seminars are a highly anticipated free continuing legal education (CLE) program in Louisiana, offering attorneys up to 6.0 CLE credits, including Ethics and Professionalism credits. The statewide series will take place in Baton Rouge, Covington, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, West Monroe, and Shreveport/Bossier City, making high-value legal education accessible to lawyers across the region.The 2026 program brings together leading experts in legal ethics, law practice management, artificial intelligence in law, cybersecurity for law firms, compliance, risk prevention, wellness, and business development to help attorneys navigate the modern legal landscape.Naef joins an accomplished faculty that includes:Eric K. Barefield, Ethics Counsel, Louisiana State Bar AssociationAustin Benton, attorney and legal technology entrepreneur specializing in document automationBrian Essex, Senior Director of Compliance and Loss Prevention CounselShawn L. Holahan, LSBA Practice Management Counsel and national ABA leaderHunter Thevis, cybersecurity executive and founder of DEFCON AcadianaEdward J. Walters, Jr., President of the Louisiana State Bar AssociationDr. Angela White-Bazile, Executive Director of the Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program (JLAP)Together, the faculty will deliver practical, real-world strategies focused on ethical law practice, technology adoption, cybersecurity readiness, firm profitability, compliance risk management, and attorney well-being.“I’m honored to be selected to serve on the 2026 Seven Points Seminars faculty,” said Naef. “This program plays a critical role in helping Louisiana attorneys strengthen their practices while staying ahead of emerging technology, ethics requirements, and business challenges.”2026 Seven Points Seminars Program Highlights:• Free statewide CLE for Louisiana attorneys• Up to 6.0 CLE credits, including Ethics & Professionalism• Sessions on AI in law firms, cybersecurity, compliance, wellness, and law practice management• In-person learning with lunch provided• Multiple Louisiana locations for accessibilityRegistration details and event schedules will be announced by the LSBA at https://www.lsba.org/CLE/

