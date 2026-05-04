Simone Lelchuk to Speak at the Emerging Fronts in Sex Trafficking Litigation Conference by Perrin Conferences

Simone Lelchuk Professional Photo

Mediator and court-appointed neutral to address mediation strategy in complex trafficking cases

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simone K. Lelchuk, Esq., mediator and court-appointed neutral with Resolution Services LLC, will speak at the upcoming Emerging Fronts in Sex Trafficking Litigation Conference, hosted by Perrin Conferences on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the Union League of Philadelphia.Lelchuk will participate in a panel titled “Litigation Strategy and Procedure,” where she will address the structural and procedural complexities inherent in these cases. Her remarks will also include insights on when mediation is appropriate in sex trafficking matters and what the mediation process entails in practice.Sex trafficking litigation presents a distinct set of challenges for courts, counsel, and institutions. These matters often involve large numbers of claimants, deeply sensitive allegations, and the need for claims processes that balance confidentiality, fairness, and accountability.Drawing on her experience in complex civil disputes and court-appointed roles, Lelchuk will focus on the importance of thoughtful process design in these cases.“These matters require more than a traditional claims framework,” Lelchuk notes. “They demand processes that can guide individuals through difficult and often unfamiliar systems while maintaining dignity, structure, and clarity.”Her participation builds on her recent publication in The Judges Journal, where she examined the evolving role of court-appointed neutrals in institutional abuse cases. In that work, she emphasized that:“Clarity can be a powerful stabilizer.”She also underscored the importance of structured participation in high-sensitivity matters:“Ultimately, every single voice matters—for the survivor’s healing, for the accuracy of the historical record, for the credibility of the process, and for the integrity of institutional response.”At the Perrin Conference, Lelchuk will explore how these principles apply in the context of sex trafficking litigation, where claims administration and mediation must account for trauma, power imbalance, and complex institutional dynamics.The conference brings together leading practitioners, judges, and experts addressing emerging legal, procedural, and policy issues in sex trafficking litigation.About Simone LelchukSimone Lelchuk, is a mediator and court-appointed neutral based in New York. She focuses on complex civil disputes involving institutional accountability, high-sensitivity claims, and structured resolution processes. She has served in court-appointed roles involving large claimant pools and is known for her pragmatic and trauma-informed approach to dispute resolution.Event DetailsEmerging Fronts in Sex Trafficking Litigation ConferenceMay 12, 2026Union League of Philadelphia140 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

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