Upcoming Consular Hours in Detroit, Michigan

SLOVENIA, February 16 - During consular hours, Slovenian citizens can apply for personal documents (passports and identity cards). To request an appointment, contact sloconsulate.cleveland@gov.si to make an appointment no later than March 3, 2026.

