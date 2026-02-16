Submit Release
UPDATE: Roud closure / US Route 302 in Newbury

US Route 302 has re-opened to normal traffic.  Details on the crash will be provided when available.

 

US Route 302 in Newbury, near the Blue Mountain School,  is closed due to a vehicle crash.  Vehicle removal efforts are underway and this is not hoped to be a long-term closure.  Motorists should seek alternate routes.

 

Updates will be provided when available.

 

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.

 

 

