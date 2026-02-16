UPDATE: Roud closure / US Route 302 in Newbury

US Route 302 has re-opened to normal traffic. Details on the crash will be provided when available.

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, February 16, 2026 3:04 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Roud closure / US Route 302 in Newbury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

US Route 302 in Newbury, near the Blue Mountain School, is closed due to a vehicle crash. Vehicle removal efforts are underway and this is not hoped to be a long-term closure. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Updates will be provided when available.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.