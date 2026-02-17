STAND UP FOR SCIENCE CONDEMNS U.S.-FUNDED HEPATITIS B STUDY IN GUINEA-BISSAU

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

Following WHO’s statement of concern, Stand Up For Science urges immediate action to halt unethical research practices.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a statement expressing concern about a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-funded hepatitis B study involving infants and children in Guinea-Bissau. In response, Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up For Science , issued the following statement:“This study, funded by U.S. taxpayers, is in blatant violation of international ethical standards for human subjects research. Guinea Bissau, like any country, must never be treated as a medical testing ground for disproven theories. We have already seen the deadly consequences of HHS Secretary Kennedy’s neocolonial adventurism in Samoa. Americans must speak out and demand an immediate end to any effort to use vulnerable children as pawns in an anti-vaccine agenda.”Delawalla is available for comment.Miriam BassiStand Up for Sciencemedia@standupforscience.net###Stand Up for Science is grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

