NCS Launches Managed Device Lifecycle Services, Advancing Beyond Traditional PC-as-a-Service

NCS launches Managed Device Lifecycle Services (MDLS), a subscription solution to securely deploy, manage, refresh & retire devices end-to-end for SMBs.

MDLS is not a point solution. It’s a lifecycle operating model that aligns technology, security, and service delivery — and it reflects how our customers actually operate.” — said Peter Thomson, Managing Director.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The subscription-based model delivers predictable operating costs and end-to-end lifecycle accountability for AI-ready business devices.

NCS Technologies, Inc., a trusted provider of enterprise technology solutions, today announced the launch of Managed Device Lifecycle Services (MDLS), a comprehensive, subscription-based offering designed to help organizations securely deploy, manage, refresh, and retire end-user devices across their entire lifecycle.

MDLS represents the next evolution beyond traditional PC-as-a-Service models, shifting the focus from financing and device procurement to full lifecycle ownership, security, and operational accountability. The service is purpose-built for SMBs, that need to securely manage and support distributed or mission-critical device fleets across their workforce.

“Device challenges don’t stop at procurement — they extend across the entire lifecycle,” said An Nguyen, President of NCS. “Over the last 30 years, we have built a unique capability to manage that lifecycle end to end, helping organizations operate more securely, predictably, and efficiently.”

Moving Above & Beyond PC-as-a-Service

While many PC-as-a-Service offerings emphasize hardware refresh and financing, MDLS delivers a broader and more secure approach, encompassing:

• Secure device provisioning and deployment

• Ongoing lifecycle management and support

• Policy-driven security and compliance controls

• Predictable refresh and asset recovery

• Certified data sanitization and end-of-life services

By managing the entire device lifecycle under a single operational framework, MDLS helps organizations reduce risk, improve visibility, and lower total cost of ownership.

Purpose-Built for Small and Mid-Sized Organizations

NCS’s MDLS solution, Npoint, enables small and mid-sized organizations to access enterprise-grade device lifecycle management without enterprise-scale IT resources. Designed to reduce the operational burden on IT teams, Npoint replaces upfront device purchases with a predictable monthly subscription that includes scheduled refresh cycles and end-of-life management—ensuring devices remain current, secure, and fully supported throughout their lifecycle.

“MDLS is not a point solution,” said Peter Thomson, Managing Director. “It’s a lifecycle operating model that aligns technology, security, and service delivery — and it reflects how our customers actually operate.”

Product/Program Availability

NCS Managed Device Lifecycle Services is available immediately to qualified enterprise, government, and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.ncst.com or contact info@ncst.com.

About NCS

NCS Technologies, Inc. delivers enterprise technology solutions that help organizations deploy, manage, and sustain mission-critical systems. With expertise spanning device lifecycle services, rugged computing, OEM appliance integration, and advanced manufacturing, NCS partners with customers to reduce risk, improve reliability, and extend the value of technology investments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.