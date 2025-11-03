NCS Technologies Launches Managed Device Lifecycle Services with AI-Ready HP Devices

NCS Managed Device Lifecycle Services (MDLS) offering, featuring AI-ready HP devices

NCS Technologies, Inc., a leader in IT solutions and managed services, today announced the launch of its Managed Device Lifecycle Services (MDLS) offering.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCS Technologies, Inc. a leader in IT solutions and managed services, today announced the launch of its Managed Device Lifecycle Services (MDLS) offering, featuring AI-ready HP devices, set to roll out in November 2025.

Managed Device Lifecycle Services (MDLS) is a next-generation approach to device management, recently recognized as a distinct category by Gartner Research. Building on years of innovation—from PC-as-a-Service (PCaaS) to Device-as-a-Service (DaaS)—NCS Technologies’ new MDLS offering represents the most advanced evolution yet, designed to meet the needs of the modern enterprise, particularly small businesses with remote and/or hybrid workforces.

This new service is designed to help businesses streamline device management, reduce IT complexity, and shift from traditional capital expenditures (CapEx) to predictable operating expenses (OpEx), enabling more transparent, flexible, and cost-efficient IT budgeting.

“Businesses today need devices that are not only powerful but also intelligently managed throughout their entire lifecycle,” said Peter Thomson, Managing Director. “It’s concerning that nearly 50% of employees don’t report device issues that affect their productivity. The good news is that our MDLS solution, called Npoint, enables real-time co-management of every endpoint across a device fleet—keeping the workforce secure, modern, and consistently productive. “The MDLS offering includes:

• End-to-end device management: from procurement and deployment to upgrades and retirement.

• AI-ready HP devices: designed for modern workloads, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

• Optimized performance and security: real-time telemetry, proactive monitoring, updates, and support across the device lifecycle.

This launch reinforces NCS Technologies’ commitment to innovative, customer-centric IT solutions, enabling businesses to harness the power of AI-ready devices while reducing IT complexity.

Availability: The service will be available starting November 2025 through NCS Technologies’ direct sales and partner channels.

About NCS Technologies

NCS Technologies is a global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology and services to help businesses optimize operations and maximize productivity. With deep expertise in managed services, hardware lifecycle management, and cutting-edge IT solutions, NCS Technologies empowers organizations to harness modern technology efficiently and cost-effectively. NCS has been a Power Services partner of HP, Inc. for over 10 years.

Media Contact:

Peter Thomson

Managing Director

pthomson@ncst.com

202-494-4929

www.ncst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.