Business Risk Partners Launches SML Program with U.S.-Based Capacity

WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Risk Partners (BRP), a leading specialty lines managing general underwriting agency, today announced the launch of a new Sexual Misconduct & Molestation Liability (SML) program designed to meet growing demand for dedicated, monoline coverage backed by domestic carrier capacity.Sexual misconduct allegations continue to present significant safety, reputational and financial risks for organizations across a broad range of industries. While many insureds rely on General Liability policies for protection, SML coverage is frequently sub-limited, restricted, or excluded altogether, leaving insureds at risk when claims arise. BRP’s new program addresses these gaps with a purpose-built solution supported by specialized underwriting and claims expertise.“We’ve written SML for more than a decade and have seen the demand for monoline abuse coverage accelerate across the market,” said Lisa Doherty, president and chief executive officer at Business Risk Partners. “Brokers want solutions that are disciplined, responsive, and easy to work with. This program gives our wholesale partners a strong, domestic option that delivers speed and stability, adding a competitive offering as these risks continue to grow more complex.”BRP’s program offers up to $5 million in capacity, and coverage is available on both a primary and excess basis for a wide range of classes, including healthcare, education, and religious organizations. Key differentiators include streamlined quoting with same-day turnaround, a wholesale-based distribution model, and enhanced sublimits, including assault & battery.Backed by carrier capacity rated “A-” by AM Best, this program provides brokers with a reliable domestic alternative in a market often dominated by overseas placements. In addition to strong policy terms, complimentary prevention and crisis response services are offered through ePlace Solutions, includingunlimited access to online safety training and best-practice resources, and additional crisis response support triggered by a reported circumstance (with no retention).About Business Risk PartnersFounded in 2000, Business Risk Partners (BRP) is a specialty insurance underwriter and program manager providing innovative and tailored risk solutions to businesses nationwide. With a focus on professional, management, and cyber liability, BRP combines deep industry expertise with exceptional underwriting capabilities. Through strong partnerships with leading carriers, BRP delivers comprehensive coverage designed to meet the unique challenges faced by today’s businesses. For more information, visit www.businessriskpartners.com

