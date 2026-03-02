Green Tree Risk Partners Taps Insurance Veteran Laura Page to Lead Next Phase of Growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Tree Risk Partners (Green Tree), a specialized insurance brokerage serving the lumber and building materials industry, announces that Laura Page will assume the role of Director of Green Tree Risk Partners to continue its expansion and maintain operational excellence, effective Sunday, March 1, 2026.Page succeeds Angelo Ganguzza, an insurance veteran focused on the wood and building materials industry for 40 years, who will retire from his full-time agency leadership role and transition into a strategic position within brokerage operations. Ganguzza played a leading role in building Green Tree into the successful organization it is today – an impressive insurance specialist yielding more than $18 million of written premium in 2025. Transitioning to new leadership, Green Tree expects to continue building on that momentum.The leadership transition to Page, who brings 20 years of insurance and leadership experience, is part of a thoughtful succession plan. With a proven track record of driving profitable growth, strengthening operational frameworks and building high-performing teams, Page was the ideal candidate to lead Green Tree’s next phase of growth.“Laura’s tenured experience and forward-thinking approach makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead Green Tree Risk Partners into its next chapter,” said President and CEO of PLM John K. Smith. “Her focus on execution, talent development and marketplace strength aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy.”Prior to joining Green Tree, Page served as the Vice President at Extraco Insurance Agency, where she successfully enhanced training programs, modernized onboarding processes and demonstrated a strong commitment to sustained profitable growth. At Green Tree, Page will focus on further developing the Green Tree agency model and ensuring the organization continues delivering a robust, competitive marketplace for insureds, producers and partners across the lumber and building materials industry.Green Tree extends its sincere appreciation to Ganguzza for his contributions and looks forward to his continued impact during this next phase.“Angelo Ganguzza is a tremendous leader, and he has certainly left an indelible mark on Green Tree Risk Partners and Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company,” said President and CEO of PLM John K. Smith. “Angelo’s leadership will be missed as he transitions into a strategic role within brokerage operations, but the model he built at Green Tree Risk Partners and the lasting relationships he cultivated will benefit the organization for years to come.”For more information about PLM, please visit https://www.plmins.com/ About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance CompanyPennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building material industries. Backed by 130 years of experience, the-based company protects more than 5,000 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.About Green Tree Risk PartnersGreen Tree Risk Partners is a specialized insurance brokerage serving the lumber and building materials industry, delivering tailored risk solutions and a strong marketplace for clients and partners nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.