American Way Exteriors Expands into Cincinnati

Bringing Elite-Level Exterior Craftsmanship to Greater Cincinnati Homeowners

Unlike many contractors who prioritize speed and volume, American Way Exteriors is built around a different standard: craftsmanship designed to last decades.” — Stephen Moad, Managing Partner, American Way Exteriors

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand grows for long-term, high-performance exterior remodeling, American Way Exteriors has opened a Cincinnati office to serve homeowners seeking more than temporary fixes. A veteran-owned, family-operated company, American Way brings a disciplined, precision-driven approach to roofing, siding, windows, doors, and gutter systems across the Greater Cincinnati region.

The Cincinnati expansion enables the company to provide dedicated project management, faster in-person inspections, and a localized team trained to deliver the highest installation standards. Every project is approached as a long-term investment in the home’s protection, structural integrity, and resale value.

“Unlike many contractors who prioritize speed and volume, American Way Exteriors is built around a different standard: craftsmanship designed to last decades,” said Stephen Moad, Managing Partner of American Way Exteriors. “Homeowners aren’t just replacing a roof or siding; they’re protecting one of the largest investments they’ll ever make.”

“Cincinnati’s diverse housing stock and exposure to severe seasonal weather require durable, properly installed exterior systems,” said Moad. “That’s why we built this company around precision, discipline, and doing the job once, the right way. Our goal is to complete a project so well that you never need us back.”

American Way Exteriors specializes in premium exterior systems, including:

• Architectural asphalt and metal roofing

• Brava composite roofing systems, which are engineered to withstand severe Midwest weather and backed by a 50-year warranty

• James Hardie fiber cement siding

• ProVia windows and entry systems

• Custom gutter installations designed for long-term water management

American Way Exteriors’ expansion reflects its commitment to delivering elite-level craftsmanship to homeowners who value longevity, transparency, and uncompromising quality. The company is the only family-operated contractor in the region to hold the James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor designation, awarded to a select group of contractors who meet rigorous standards for installation expertise and customer satisfaction. American Way Exteriors is also a Brava Preferred Contractor, a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association, and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, supported by more than 100 five-star Google reviews.

About American Way Exteriors

American Way Exteriors provides premium exterior remodeling services, including roofing, James Hardie fiber cement siding, ProVia windows and doors, and gutters. Veteran-owned and family-operated, the company is known for integrity, craftsmanship, and long-term value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.