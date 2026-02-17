WMGB Home Improvement to Exhibit at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show

Homeowners are feeling the impact of rising energy costs. This is the perfect opportunity to invest in comfort and efficiency while saving thousands.” — Greg Cowan, Co-President & Founder of WMGB Home Improvement

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners looking to upgrade their homes won’t want to miss WMGB Home Improvement at the 2026 West Michigan Home & Garden Show, February 26th through March 1st.

WMGB will focus its display on three key home improvements, and will be offering home show special pricing on:

• Windows, Doors & Glass Block Windows

• Insulation Services

• Egress Windows Projects

The Western Michigan Home & Garden Show is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle energy loss, improve comfort, increase safety, and boost curb appeal while locking in serious savings.

“Homeowners are feeling the impact of rising energy costs,” said WMGB. “This is the perfect opportunity to invest in comfort and efficiency while saving thousands.”

Homeowners are encouraged to visit the WMGB booth early to secure their consultation and take advantage of limited-time discounts.

Catch WMGB on TV — Friday, February 27th

Viewers can learn more about how WMGB is helping West Michigan families improve their homes with trusted craftsmanship and proven solutions during the company’s televised appearances on Friday, February 27:

• WOOD TV 8 – 11:00 AM

• ABC – 3:00–4:00 PM

• CW – 5:00–6:00 PM

For more information, visit the WMGB Home Improvement booth at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show February 26th–March 1st and speak directly with a WMGB home improvement expert.

About WMGB Home Improvement

Founded in 1984, WMGB Home Improvement has built a reputation for excellence in residential transformations, including window replacement, insulation upgrades, and custom glass block installations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, expert craftsmanship, and energy-saving solutions, WMGB Home Improvement continues to elevate homes across West Michigan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.