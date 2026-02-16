Howard Sutton Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howard Sutton, Executive Chairman of Asep Corporation (“Asep” or the “Company”), announces the filing of an early warning report (the “Report”) in respect of the common shares of the Company (the “Shares”). Asep is a reporting issuer in Ontario whose common shares are not listed on any stock exchange. The Report was filed to disclose historical acquisitions of Shares that were not previously reported under the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.Historical Early Warning Disclosure and Reportable EventsMr. Sutton’s last early warning report in respect of the common shares of Asep Corporation was filed on May 14, 2010. Subsequent to that filing, Mr. Sutton completed additional purchases and sales of shares that were not previously disclosed under the early warning requirements, and the following summarizes those historical transactions:First Reportable Event – April 6, 2018 (Disposition): Howard Sutton sold 2,620,185 common shares in a private transaction at $0.05 per share, representing an approximate 8.5% decrease in ownership based on the Company’s then-issued and outstanding shares.Ownership Following Transaction: 5,420,905 common shares (17.6%).Second Reportable Event – March 28, 2019 (Disposition): Howard Sutton sold 1,111,917 common shares in a private transaction at $0.05 per share, representing an approximate 3.6% decrease in ownership based on the Company’s then-issued and outstanding shares.Ownership Following Transaction: 4,308,988 common shares (14.0%).Third Reportable Event – June 11, 2021 (Acquisition): Tera Capital Corporation, a company controlled by Howard Sutton, purchased 1,903,062 common shares pursuant to a rights offering at $0.05 per share, representing an approximate 3.1% increase in ownership based on the Company’s then-issued and outstanding shares.Ownership Following Transaction: 8,230,966 common shares (13.4%).Fourth Reportable Event – January 14, 2026 (Acquisition): Howard Sutton purchased 1,433,185 common shares in a private transaction at $0.04 per share, representing an approximate 2.2% increase in ownership based on the Company’s then-issued and outstanding shares.Ownership Following Transaction: 10,397,212 common shares (15.65%).The Shares were acquired and disposed of for investment purposes. Mr. Sutton has a long-term view of the investment and may, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors, acquire additional securities through private acquisitions or dispose of securities through private dispositions in the future.No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

