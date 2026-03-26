ASEP CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION AND NEXT STEPS

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASEP Corporation (the “Company”), a public, non-listed company, announces that, further to its press release dated February 25, 2026, shareholders approved the previously disclosed going private transaction of the Company by consolidation and split of the Company’s common shares (the “Transaction”) at the special meeting of shareholders held yesterday, March 24, 2026 (the “Meeting”).At the Meeting, all items of business laid out in the management information circular of the Company, dated February 23, 2026, were approved by the shareholders, including approval of the Transaction by over 96% of votes cast by shareholders known to hold less than 100,000 common shares of the Company, which formed the minority shareholders for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.Following the Meeting, the Company is proceeding with the implementation of the consolidation and split of its common shares and is applying to applicable securities regulatory authorities to cease being a reporting issuer in all relevant jurisdictions of Canada.The Company expects that completing this process will reduce ongoing regulatory and administrative costs and allow management to focus on its business operations.The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.About ASEP CorporationASEP Corporation is a Canadian company focused on providing mission critical video solutions.Forward-looking Statements DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends” “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the Transaction, the application of the Company to applicable securities regulatory authorities to cease being a reporting issuer, and obtaining the necessary exemptions and approvals from relevant regulatory bodies. Asep cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Asep, including expectations and assumptions of the timely receipt of all required shareholder, court (if applicable) and regulatory approvals (as applicable), the satisfaction of other closing conditions in accordance with the foregoing, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Asep’s disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Asep. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Asep does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.For additional information, please contact:

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