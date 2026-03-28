ASEP CORP. EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR ELECTION TO REMAIN A SHAREHOLDER OR RECEIVE OPTIONAL CONSIDERATION TO APRIL 6, 2026

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASEP Corporation (the “Company”), a public, non-listed company, announces that it has extended the deadline to April 6, 2026 for shareholders (each, a “Majority Shareholder”) holding at least 100,000 common shares (“Shares”) of the Company to elect whether to retain their Shares following, or to deposit their Shares for cancellation and receive cash consideration (the “Consideration”) of $0.005 per Share pursuant to, the Company’s previously announced going private transaction by way of consolidation and split (the “Transaction”).The Company notes that all Majority Shareholders must make an election and, if they have not done so already, the Company strongly encourages them to promptly contact their brokers or other intermediary, if applicable, to confirm their election. Majority Shareholders who have already submitted their elections do not need to take any further action. Majority Shareholders who are registered shareholders of the Company and wish to make or change their election must follow the instructions provided in the management information circular of the Company, dated February 23, 2026, for submission of such elections directly to TSX Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company.As previously disclosed, all shareholders of the Company holding fewer than 100,000 Shares will have their Shares cancelled and receive the Consideration pursuant to the Transaction and no election is required of them for the same.The deadline for submitting elections has been extended from March 23, 2026 to April 6, 2026 at 5:00 pm (Toronto time) (the “Election Deadline”) to provide additional time for intermediaries, including participants of the Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, to process and submit election instructions on behalf of beneficial shareholders of the Company. All other terms of the Transaction remain unchanged.The Company intends to proceed with the completion of the Transaction as soon as practicable following the Election Deadline.About ASEP CorporationASEP Corporation is a Canadian company focused on providing mission critical video solutions.Forward-looking Statements DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends” “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the Transaction, the application of the Company to applicable securities regulatory authorities to cease being a reporting issuer, and obtaining the necessary exemptions and approvals from relevant regulatory bodies. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions of the timely receipt of all required shareholder, court (if applicable) and regulatory approvals (as applicable), the satisfaction of other closing conditions in accordance with the foregoing, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.For additional information, please contact:

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