The Journalist February-March 2026
Our cover feature considers where ethical journalism is heading amid the many demands for quick-fire reporting and clickbait stories.
Welcome to the first edition of The Journalist in 2026. This edition is digital only following a budget cut, but we will be able to produce a couple more print editions this year.
The latest edition of the Freelance supplement is available here.
We also look at diversifying – something freelances have to do more these days – and how to stage your own events.
AI continues to have a strong and growing impact on journalism. Our news section looks at the arrival of AI ‘experts’ – non-existent specialists who are increasingly quoted in news stories and features. We will have a feature on this in the next edition.
We will look forward to seeing you when that edition lands.
Christine Buckley
Editor
