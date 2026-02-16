The Journalist February-March 2026

Our cover feature considers where ethical journalism is heading amid the many demands for quick-fire reporting and clickbait stories.

Welcome to the first edition of The Journalist in 2026. This edition is digital only following a budget cut, but we will be able to produce a couple more print editions this year.

The latest edition of the Freelance supplement is available here.

We also look at diversifying – something freelances have to do more these days – and how to stage your own events.

AI continues to have a strong and growing impact on journalism. Our news section looks at the arrival of AI ‘experts’ – non-existent specialists who are increasingly quoted in news stories and features. We will have a feature on this in the next edition.

We will look forward to seeing you when that edition lands.

Christine Buckley

Editor

