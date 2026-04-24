Mediahuis Group Chapel says ‘yes’ to new conditions

A four-month stalemate between the NUJ and Mediahuis has been broken after union members overwhelmingly voted in favour of new terms and conditions of employment.

80% of ballots cast were in favour of accepting the raft of proposals. The NUJ group chapel committee had recommended a ‘yes’ vote.

It was a different matter last December, when almost three quarters of NUJ members who voted rejected a 2% pay increase for 2026 and a €500/£500 Christmas bonus. No recommendation was given by the committee in that ballot.

The new terms and conditions - including a pay offer for 2027 - cover all editorial staff in the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, Herald, Sunday World/Crime World, Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, and the company's regional titles.

In a concerted effort to break the deadlock from the December 2025 ballot, the NUJ engaged with Mediahuis and proposed numerous improvements to terms and conditions, covering staff north and south of the border. The following was subsequently agreed:

Paternity leave has been boosted from two to four weeks, ensuring full pay for the month

Domestic violence leave has been increased from five days to one month on full pay

Bereavement leave has also increased and - depending on the relationship of the deceased to the employee - will be granted for three working days, five working days, 10 working days, or a month

Mileage rates have moved upwards in the Republic. They are now paid at 60c per km (up to 6,437 km) and 30c thereafter. Electric vehicles and those in receipt of a car allowance receive 40c per km. North of the border the HMRC rate of 45p per mile continues (up to 10,000 miles) and 25p thereafter. However, electric vehicles and those with car allowances are now paid 30p per mile

A small cohort of employees in the Republic have also been moved from the minimum wage to the recommended living wage

A retirement scheme for those aged 62 or above (with at least five years' service) will pay one year's gross salary to them, if they retire within one year. This will be paid as a tax-free lump sum, if the individual qualifies for such under HMRC or Revenue Commissioner rules

The company also offered a 2% increase in pay in 2027. The NUJ agreed to put this to its members, on the clear understanding that the union will seek to engage Mediahuis again on pay for 2027 this autumn, taking into account the economic environment at the time and the finances of the company.

Furthermore, the company has agreed to work with managers to ensure leave is planned for and implemented more effectively; a working group on workloads and stress, with NUJ reps, has been established and has begun its work; and Mediahuis and the NUJ are now holding quarterly meetings to deal with any issues of concern to either party.

Ian McGuinness, NUJ Ireland organiser, praised the commitment and hard work of the union's reps over the past four months and said the agreement with the company ensures that both sides can now move forward.

McGuinness said:

"Without Alan Caulfied, Edel Hughes, Steven Moore, Áine Toner, John Toner, Margaret Roddy and Eugene Masterson, this would never have been achieved. The NUJ's reps worked tirelessly, attended meeting after meeting with myself and with the company, and did so solely to improve the terms and conditions of their colleagues. “This raft of improvements help to build a stronger safety net for our members in Mediahuis, and the NUJ looks forward to continuing to work constructively with the company in the future."

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