Work with DEM this Summer!

Published on Monday, February 16, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is recruiting for critical summertime positions like lifeguards, park rangers, and other key staff to work at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds. If you like being outdoors and want to make a positive impact on your community and our environment, DEM has hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities across its divisions. Visit DEM's seasonal employment webpage and apply for a position that interests you!

"DEM relies on hiring a robust seasonal workforce each year to manage parks, beaches, and other facilities," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Working outside at some of the state's best destinations, gaining professional development experience, and having the opportunity to work with people from around the world are just a few of the many perks of joining our team.”

Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas, including surf beaches such as Roger Wheeler and Misquamicut, non-surf beaches such as Goddard Memorial State Park, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Lifeguard pay ranges from $19.75 to $21.00 an hour based on experience and position level. Lifeguards hired by May 22, 2026, can receive a one-time, $500 sign-on bonus as well as a $500 retention bonus if specific requirements are met.

All lifeguard candidates must receive state certification and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult.

Seasonal positions with DEM provide hands-on experience, resumé building opportunities, and potential to earn academic credit while jump-starting future careers. With roles ranging from administrative support to emergency response and technical fields, seasonal workers can build valuable skills, make an impact and potentially transition into full-time roles with #TeamDEM.

View the complete list of seasonal employment opportunities and apply online at apply.ri.gov. Most positions are full-time and include weekend and holiday hours. The State of RI is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Opportunities for part-time positions or internship/college credits may be available to eligible staff.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.