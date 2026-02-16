Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,457 in the last 365 days.

Work with DEM this Summer!

Published on Monday, February 16, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is recruiting for critical summertime positions like lifeguards, park rangers, and other key staff to work at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds. If you like being outdoors and want to make a positive impact on your community and our environment, DEM has hundreds of seasonal employment opportunities across its divisions. Visit DEM's seasonal employment webpage and apply for a position that interests you!

"DEM relies on hiring a robust seasonal workforce each year to manage parks, beaches, and other facilities," said DEM Director Terry Gray. "Working outside at some of the state's best destinations, gaining professional development experience, and having the opportunity to work with people from around the world are just a few of the many perks of joining our team.”

Full-time lifeguard positions are available at all state swimming areas, including surf beaches such as Roger Wheeler and Misquamicut, non-surf beaches such as Goddard Memorial State Park, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Lifeguard pay ranges from $19.75 to $21.00 an hour based on experience and position level. Lifeguards hired by May 22, 2026, can receive a one-time, $500 sign-on bonus as well as a $500 retention bonus if specific requirements are met.  

All lifeguard candidates must receive state certification and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR, including infant, child, and adult. 

Seasonal positions with DEM provide hands-on experience, resumé building opportunities, and potential to earn academic credit while jump-starting future careers. With roles ranging from administrative support to emergency response and technical fields, seasonal workers can build valuable skills, make an impact and potentially transition into   full-time roles with #TeamDEM.   

View the complete list of seasonal employment opportunities and apply online at apply.ri.gov. Most positions are full-time and include weekend and holiday hours. The State of RI is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Opportunities for part-time positions or internship/college credits may be available to eligible staff.  

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.

Date

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Work with DEM this Summer!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.