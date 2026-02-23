Indie Author Training Relaunches With New Courses Dropping Weekly on Redesigned Platform

Indie Author Training offers weekly webinars & courses led by subject matter experts, plus a community ew courses are launching in weekly phases from a pool of more than 100 instructor applicants. The phased rollout prioritizes quality — each course goes through editorial review before it goes live.

The education platform for indie authors launches a phased rollout of new courses each week on a redesigned campus shared with Wide For The Win.

We built a campus, not a course catalog. Authors learn better when they're in a room with people doing the same work — that's what this platform is.” — Chelle Honiker, Managing Partner, Indie Author Training

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Author Training , the education arm of Athenia Creative Services' publishing ecosystem, has completed a full platform relaunch with a redesigned campus and new courses going live each week.The platform at IndieAuthorTraining.com features a refreshed interface, integrated community spaces, and improved course delivery tools. The migration brings Indie Author Training onto FluentCommunity, the same campus platform that powers Wide For The Win , giving authors a consistent experience whether they're learning or connecting with peers.New courses are launching in weekly phases from a pool of more than 100 instructor applicants. The phased rollout prioritizes quality — each course goes through editorial review before it goes live. Among the first wave: bestselling author Joe Nassise's StoryEngines and StoryCraft courses, alongside new offerings covering AI for marketing, automation workflows, and publishing technology."We had over a hundred instructors apply, and the quality of what they're bringing is remarkable," said Chelle Honiker, Managing Partner of Athenia Creative Services. "Rather than dump everything on the platform at once, we're rolling courses out each week so every launch gets the attention it deserves."The AI for Marketing for Authors track represents a deliberate push into emerging tools that authors are already experimenting with on their own. Rather than leaving authors to figure out AI applications through trial and error, the course series provides structured guidance on using AI for ad copy, social content, email marketing, and audience research — with practical workflows authors can implement the same day.Beyond courses, the platform hosts a weekly educational webinar series that averages more than 300 registrants per session. Recent topics include book cover design, Amazon advertising strategy, AI-assisted editing, memoir craft, pricing psychology, and publishing rights — all taught by working professionals in those fields. The webinars are educational rather than promotional, with speakers drawn from across the indie publishing industry.Platform favorites including the Business Book Club summaries and technology company product tours continue with new installments each month. The product tours offer objective, hands-on walkthroughs of publishing tools — with honest assessments of cost, learning curve, and practical value for indie authors.The platform redesign reflects Athenia Creative's broader strategy of connecting its ecosystem. Indie Author Magazine provides industry coverage, Indie Author Training delivers structured education, and Wide For The Win offers peer community for authors who distribute beyond Amazon exclusivity.Indie Author Training welcomes new instructors and students at indieauthortraining.com.

