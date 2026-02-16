PLUSnxt Earns Its Energy Industry Competency From Relativity

PLUS leverages RelativityOne to support efficient, defensible discovery for energy matters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt (PLUS), a leading provider of electronic discovery services and solutions, today announced it has earned the Energy Industry Competency from Relativity, a legal data intelligence company. This recognition highlights PLUS’ specialized proficiency in utilizing RelativityOne to meet the unique demands of the highly regulated and technical energy sector.

“The Energy Industry Competency recognizes our team’s expertise, technical skill and client-focused execution in one of the industry’s most complex environments,” said Bryant Gauthier, Vice President of Legal Technology at PLUSnxt. “It reflects the outstanding work of our eDiscovery and review teams and our commitment to supporting the critical work of energy clients.”

Drawing on its team’s experience and well-defined processes, PLUS supports energy clients in optimizing workflows and managing discovery and review with RelativityOne. This approach helps deliver efficient, auditable and consistent results with clear, verifiable context—enabling faster outcomes while reducing cost and complexity.

To earn the Energy Industry Competency, the PLUS team met a series of key requirements, including participating in thought leadership initiatives and demonstrating a strong track record of supporting client needs. Their teams have hands-on experience supporting energy engagements and applying RelativityOne in ways that deliver measurable results, reinforced through case studies and client testimonials.

“This competency reflects our focus on delivering real value for energy clients—using RelativityOne to reduce risk, control cost and produce defensible results in highly complex matters.” said Gary Bendel, President and COO of PLUSnxt.

For energy clients, PLUS delivers streamlined and defensible discovery workflows tailored to the demands of energy matters. This approach prioritizes efficiency and reliability, helping reduce time and cost compared to traditional discovery methods.

For information on additional competencies PLUSnxt has earned from Relativity, visit https://www.plusnxt.com/relativity.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt (PLUS) is a modern, cloud-native eDiscovery company delivering efficient, scalable, and expert-driven solutions built on RelativityOne. With a focus on eliminating unnecessary costs and streamlining workflows, PLUS empowers legal teams with tailored support models—from full autonomy to comprehensive managed services. PLUS’ team combines decades of litigation support experience with advanced analytics, AI-powered tools, and a client-first approach to reduce risk and accelerate outcomes. A RelativityOne Certified, Gold, and Services Partner with multiple solution competencies, PLUSnxt is headquartered in Los Angeles and supports law firms and corporations across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.plusnxt.com or contact plusinfo@plusnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.



