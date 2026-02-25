M2 Optics Recognized by 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews for OptiTether™ Fiber Optic Drone Tether Systems

OptiTether Drone Canister OptiTether Drone Canister In Flight

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M2 Optics Inc., a leading global manufacturer of advanced packaged optical fiber solutions, today announced that its OptiTether™ solution has been distinguished among the best in the industry by the esteemed 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. A panel of judges, comprised of experts from the optical communications and broadband communities, awarded M2 Optics with an outstanding honoree status.OptiTether™ represents a breakthrough in customizable fiber optic tether systems for FPV drone manufacturers and operators requiring secure, resilient physical connectivity. The innovative solution provides a lightweight, precision-wound optical fiber tether housed in a compact canister that deploys seamlessly during flight, maintaining continuous connectivity in environments where wireless RF communications are unreliable, restricted, or compromised.Lightwave Editor In Chief Sean Buckley expressed his congratulations, stating, "On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate M2 Optics on achieving a well-deserved honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."Unlike off-the-shelf alternatives, every OptiTether™ is fully customized to the user's needs, from the canister materials and sizes to the desired fiber types, coating options, and lengths ranging from short distances to beyond 30km. Leveraging M2 Optics' in-house design expertise, additive manufacturing, high-speed fiber spooling, and lab-grade testing capabilities, new OptiTether™ designs and working prototypes are rapidly generated in just days, not weeks or months.One of the most game-changing technical customization options is M2's ability to provide a Kevlar-infused fiber coating, significantly enhancing the durability of the optical fiber for tactical battlefield operations and other high-risk environments where delivering a stronger, more resilient fiber can be the difference between mission success and failure.All OptiTether™ products are designed and manufactured in the United States at M2's ISO 9001 registered facility, utilizing the company's reliable access to premium US-produced optical fibers and hardware materials. These fully NDAA-compliant products enable users to easily overcome supply chain constraints and comply with stringent domestic sourcing mandates."OptiTether™ reflects what M2 does best, delivering customized packaged optical fiber solutions built to the exact needs of each user," said Kevin Miller, CEO of M2 Optics. "We are thrilled that Lightwave has recognized the innovation and engineering excellence behind OptiTether™. Whether someone requires a complete OptiTether™ solution or support overcoming design, manufacturing, or material supply challenges, M2 remains committed to delivering value at every stage of the process from concept to deployment."M2 Optics is honored to receive this recognition for its commitment to excellence in optical communications and looks forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge, US-manufactured solutions to the aerospace, defense, telecom, and industrial markets.OptiTether™ solutions are available now directly from M2 Optics and through their authorized sales partners. For more information, including product features, technical specifications, and customization options, visit www.m2optics.com /products/optitether-fiber-optic-drone-tether.About M2 OpticsFounded in 2001 with headquarters in Raleigh, NC, USA, M2 Optics designs and manufactures customized fiber optic network simulators, optical time delays, drone tether systems, and other specialized network connectivity and monitoring applications. The company’s products and services are relied upon daily by leading entities across the aerospace, defense, telecom, data center/cloud, financial, and research sectors worldwide. Learn more at www.m2optics.com Media Contact:M2 Optics Sales & Marketing Dept.sales@m2optics.com1-919-342-5619

