M2 Optics Inc. Launches a New 3D Printing Design and Manufacturing Service
The company utilizes the latest 3D printing technology and processes and offers complete design, rapid prototyping, and full-scale production services.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2 Optics Inc., a leading manufacturer of customized fiber optic solutions for communications testing and networking applications, announced the launch of a new 3D design and printing service business. These services will help companies solve critical and timely challenges that require customized or non-standard parts not readily available in the marketplace.
As part of manufacturing customized fiber optic solutions for leading entities worldwide across multiple sectors, M2 has been leveraging significant 3D printing expertise and capabilities within their Raleigh NC facility. Deciding to expand this service now, they can support virtually any sector or application requirement in addition to their existing customer base.
M2 noted that engineering and technical teams face significant challenges when a standard part does not fit an application. Additionally, many entities do not have readily available staff with the necessary design expertise or have a way to receive custom-made parts quickly and cost-effectively, given the current global supply chain shortages. This service will eliminate that issue as M2 can support the entire process or the individual phases of a typical 3D printing project - rapid part design, prototyping, and production.
"Rapid 3D printing design and prototyping enables organizations to respond quickly to product development opportunities and capability gaps in the fast-paced, dynamic business environment", states Charlie Byrd, M2's VP of Sales and Operations. "Coupling quick response times with swift, precise solutions are vital to meeting the needs of today's world. Additive manufacturing technologies allow the production of geometry impossible with traditional methods, opening the door to unlimited possibilities. Also, with supply chain shortages negatively impacting many businesses at this time, partnering with a 3D printing company like M2 provides a competitive edge by reducing lead times for parts and design processes."
Providing an array of individual services catering to the different aspects of 3D printing, M2 can:
• Create a new design from scratch or use an existing design
• Generate rapid prototypes (functional and visual) or launch full-scale production runs
• Offer a variety of material types, including PLA, PETG, ABS, PC, Nylon, Flexibles, and others
• Utilize multiple printing processes, including FDM, SLS, and SLA
M2 points out that their vast expertise in designing and manufacturing custom solutions and their rapid 3D printing design consulting services are key value drivers. While numerous 3D printing service businesses exist, many rely on a customer to provide their CAD/design files as they do not provide design services or outsource it, which adds an extra step, time, and costs for the customer. Thus, providing support for every stage of the process results in an improved and more efficient experience for the customer.
While not publicly advertising this service until now, M2 reports they have already completed numerous 3D printing projects for other entities ranging from small brackets for a telecom network application to life-size Star Wars® characters for a charitable cause.
To learn more about the 3D design and printing services offered by M2 Optics, you can visit their website and contact them directly or reach out to one of their domestic or international authorized sales partners.
